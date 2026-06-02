Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Confirm Detail About David Corenswet’s Superman (And I’m Relieved)

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and moviegoers are definitely invested in upcoming DC movies, given how co-CEO James Gunn crafted a brand new shared universe. Superman was the first movie entry in that franchise, and its sequel Man of Tomorrow is already filming. Some photos from the set have started arriving online, and they confirmed a detail about David Corenswet's hero that I'm hyped for.

The first slate of DCU projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and Man of Tomorrow will be only the fourth movie installment in the burgeoning shared universe. Fans who have been watching the DC movies in order are invested, and set photos hitting Twitter have seemingly confirmed Superman will be wearing the same suit from his first movie in the forthcoming sequel. And personally I'm thrilled by this decision.

In the photos we can see David Corenswet suited up as Kal-El, doing some wire work as the Last Son of Krypton. While the quality of the Twitter footage isn't HD, he's pretty clearly waring the same suit that we saw in Superman.

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It's common for superheroes to get new suits with each new movie, especially if the studio is also trying to sell toys and other types of merch. But it looks like Superman isn't going to change his look in Man of Tomorrow, making his third appearance in the same suit (including his appearance in Supergirl).

James Gunn shared the first Man of Tomorrow set photo back in April, so the cast and crew have already been working for months. And while he recently debuted Lex Luthor's Power Suit, the latest update is about what Kal-El will be wearing in the forthcoming blockbuster. And it looks like James Gunn is keeping it consistent with David Corenswet's Superman costume. Hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

(Image credit: DC)

Not much is known about what Gunn and company have planned for Man of Tomorrow, but the filmmaker did tease that Superman and Lex Luthor will end up teaming up in order to vanquish a common enemy. That antagonist is the iconic villain Brainiac, who will seemingly be enough of a threat to Earth that these two former foes end up putting aside their differences.

All will be revealed when Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9th, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, fans are going to have to be patient while waiting for more information. In the meantime, Supergirl will arrive in theaters on June 26th.