‘That’s What Jail Is’: Sean Combs’ Lawyer Opens Up About How He’s Passing The Time While Behind Bars

Sean “Diddy” Combs is awaiting sentencing in the aftermath of his New York-based trial, which concluded with him receiving a mixed verdict. Ahead of the hearing, the 55-year-old Grammy winner was denied bail multiple times and, as a result, he remains in prison. The general public has received a bit of insight into what Diddy’s life has been like behind bars, mostly courtesy of his legal team. One of Combs’ chief attorneys is now providing further details on how he’s been trying to remain productive as he remains incarcerated.

What Has Sean Combs Been Up To In Prison?

The “Tell Me” performer is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. Diddy was taken there following his arrest in September 2024 and, since then, he’s had limited access to the outside world. Marc Agnifilo, who’s spoken about Diddy’s jail prison stint on multiple occasions, spoke to Variety and shared new details about his clients activities in the pen. Per Agnifilo, the rapper has been engaging in a lot of personal time, but he’s apparently he’s also been seeking to help out his fellow inmates:

He’s been doing a lot of writing. He writes essays, some of which I think are beautiful and poignant and thoughtful. He’s trying to pass the time productively. He’s trying to start programs for the inmates in jail. Unlike other prison facilities, there are almost no programs at the MDC. So, these men and women have nothing but time on their hands.

Among those men and women are some notable inmates, including suspected murderer Luigi Mangione. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has also been doing time with Diddy, who he says has been “kind” to him. Despite that, it doesn’t sound like the Sean John magnate has been "socializing" all that much since he’s been locked up. Marc Agnifilo weighed in on Diddy having become more solitary while also being instrumental in his own court case:

Socializing is a funny thing. I think he spends a lot of time thinking. So many people say, ‘The worst thing I could do is spend too much time with myself.’ That’s what jail is. It’s difficult, and sometimes that’s necessary. We spent a tremendous amount of time preparing his defense. He’s a remarkably smart man and was a valuable teammate in his own defense. So, we worked on his case for 20 hours a day every day, and he was at the center of it. Now, he doesn’t have as much emphasis on the case, so he’s been spending time on himself.

Needless to say, Sean Combs is facing a reality that’s significantly different from what he’s accustomed to. Details that have been shared since he arrived at the MDC would also suggest that Combs’ stint has been somewhat rough.

What Else Has Been Said About Diddy’s Stay In Prison?

Former inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center have spoken about their own experiences at the penitentiary and, supposedly, it’s “the worst.” The ex-cons described the prison as “disgusting” and unsafe, with claims of rats also having been made. As for Diddy, the condition of the building itself apparently hasn’t been the most challenging part of his stay. Marc Agnifilo previously said that the “roughest” part of prison for his client was the food he had been served.

Vittles aside, there are reportedly opportunities for Sean Combs to exercise within the facility. He also has minimal access to a laptop, yet he cannot use the Wi-Fi. Another amenity that Combs doesn’t have access to behind bars is hair dye, which is why he’s seemingly gone gray so quickly. On top of all that, though, one of the “horrible” things the star has struggled with while being in prison is not being able to go outside.

With Diddy’s bail attempts having been shut down, it seems he’ll likely have to remain in prison for the time being. The rapper was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted on charges related to racketeering (RICO) and sex trafficking. Sentencing is set to take place on October 3.