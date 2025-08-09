It’s Always Sunny’s Glenn Howerton And Crew Received A Sweet Message From Jaimie Alexander After She Returned To The Show For The First Time In Years

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia does a lot right, and one of those things is the show's handling of running gags. That's especially true in the case of recurring characters like Rickety Cricket or the McPoyales. Sunny's record-setting 17th season, which airing amid the 2025 TV schedule, is no different. Yet I didn’t expect the writers to reach this deep into the vault. In the most recent episode to air on FXX, Jaimie Alexander's Tammy returns to the popular FXX sitcom, and the actress herself had a sweet message for the cast and crew.

If you don’t remember who the Thor alum played on the raunchy show, that’s not surprising given all the Sunny guest stars you may have forgotten. Jaimie Alexander first appeared in Season 1, Episode 3, “Underage Drinking: A National Concern”. In this episode, the gang decides to serve alcohol to minors and gets wrapped up in high school drama as a result. Alexander plays Tammy, a senior set on taking Dennis (Glenn Howerton) to the prom.

Who would've thought that 20 years later, Alexander would reprising her role for the first time in years? With that, she shared some heartfelt words about her reunion with Howerton, who reshared her Instagram story post from his own account:

(Image credit: Instagram)

When she made her first appearance as Tammy in 2005, Jaimie Alexander was only three years older than her character and, ironically, she was exactly the legal drinking age. While this is a full-circle moment OG fans of Sunny can definitely appreciate, I can’t help but feel note just much time has passed since the comedy first aired. Regardless, I love this sweet message and the fact that Tammy has been brought back into the fold.

It's interesting to consider that It’s Always Sunny marked Alexander's first TV role, especially now that she's become a veteran of the medium. Since that first gig, she landed the lead role on Blindspot and appeared in other notable shows like Bones and Nurse Jackie. Alexander even reprised her role as Lady Sif from the Thor franchise for two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Jaimie Alexander's return for the Sunny Season 17 episode “Overage Drinking: A National Problem” sees Tammy stepping foot into Paddy’s Pub once again. However, this time, she’s there to collect her own underage son, Trey Jr.

That’s right, Tammy and her high school boyfriend, Trey -- played by Robert Adamson -- are still together. And, of course, Charlie has kept up with all the gossip. Now, though, Dee and Dennis are in hot pursuit of the couple and, while Trey and Tammy seem to have grown up, the Reynolds certainly have not.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Following It’s Always Sunny’s highly anticipated crossover premiere with Abbott Elementary, there's been a slight lack in excitement amid Season 17. However, I think this most recent episode featuring Alexander and Robert Adamson’s returns may be a turning point. When writers are in need of material after 16 Seasons, fan service is not a bad option (in some cases). I’d love to see more characters from early seasons return this late in the game. For example, I wonder what became of the Dumpster Baby the gang exploited in Season 3…

That aside, though, Jaimie Alexander's lovely message is a testament to the bonds that can be formed amongst those who work on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Those who want to see what else is in store for the Paddy’s Gang can do so by tuning into FXX every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Or watch new episodes the next day with a Hulu subscription.