That Time Tom Cruise Broke Out His Risky Business Dance Moves While On A Date (Before The Movie Even Came Out)

Throughout the history of cinema, there have been a plethora of memorable dance scenes, but few can match up with the one that’s in one of Risky Business. Paul Brickman’s coming-of-age dramedy, a classic ‘80s movie , sees Tom Cruise seriously bust a move in what’s become a beloved moment. Funny enough, it turns out there was a time when Cruise actually broke out that same dance during a real date. What’s even wilder is the fact that it occurred before the movie was even released.

Years ago, the eventual Top Gun actor went on a date with none other than Heather Locklear. The Dynasty icon recalled her outing with the then-budding Hollywood star during a panel at ‘90s Con Florida this weekend. Locklear recalled auditioning alongside the New York native and then later seeing him again when he came to her house with Sean Penn. Based on the actress’ description of the Outsiders alum, he was a perfect gentleman:

So at that time he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, ‘yes ma'am’ to me, and I was like, ‘okay, sir.’ … We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time and, and I've said this before, I mean, he was really cute.

Tom Cruise apparently didn’t mesh with the Melrose Place star’s “rock and roll” style, though that didn’t stop them from going out on a date. Heather Locklear's account seems to indicate that she and Cruise had a memorable evening. What stands out for her now is the image of the Rain Man star cutting a serious rug. Locklear recalled (via People ) seeing his moves, which would eventually be immortalized on film:

He actually did that before [the movie], and I was dancing along like, ‘Do you stop dancing if they're down there?’ I was like ‘Yay!’ But he was very nice to me.

More on Risky Business (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Why Risky Business' Director Quit Hollywood Immediately After The Film's Release

In 1983’s Risky Business, Tom Cruise plays the role of Joel Goodsen, a high school student who finds himself entangled in the dealings of a beautiful escort (and ‘80s movie situation no kid should be in ). Early in the film, Joel’s parents head out on a trip, leaving him home alone. It’s after their departure that he takes the opportunity to lip sync and dance to George Jackson’s “Old Time Rock and Roll” while in his underwear. Today, it’s one of the most recognizable scenes in all of cinema and has been lampooned on multiple occasions.

The notion of the Jerry Maguire star doing the dance at some point before his breakout film even hit theaters is funny. However, given his penchant for sliding on his knees on the dance floor, that could’ve factored into the decision to have the leading man perform that particular dance on camera. I wish there were footage of him cutting loose in the club, but you can see how he laid it down in the film by checking out the clip down below:

So I guess the question is whether or not the Hollywood titan would ever perform such moves again in a follow-up. The Edge of Tomorrow star previously confirmed that a Risky Business sequel was pitched to him years ago but that he “wasn’t ready” to sign on. He also expressed concern over what that story would actually be. That’s an understandable concern, especially since the movie works well as a finite piece of work. Yet I’d also say that Heather Locklear’s story about the actor doing the dance in real life is a sweet addendum to the film’s lore.

Check out Risky Business by renting or buying it on Prime Video now. Also, read up on some of Tom Cruise’s other best ‘80s movies performances in order to indulge in some true nostalgia. You can also scan the 2024 movie schedule for more recent coming-of-age comedies.