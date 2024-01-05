The Book Of Clarence Review: Jeymes Samuel's Biblical Epic Delivers A Fresh Take That Everyone Can Enjoy

In a previous era of Hollywood, the biblical epic was a popular format that could dependably draw a crowd. The Ten Commandments, King of Kings, and Ben Hur are standout examples of how this sort of movie used to dominate – and they also happen to be classics that are still talked about to this day.

The Book of Clarence (Image credit: Sony Pictures) Release Date: January 12, 2024

Directed By: Jeymes Samuel

Written By: Jeymes Samuel

Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste with James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch

Rating: PG-13, for strong violence, drug use, strong language, some suggestive material, and smoking.

Runtime: 129 minutes

With those sorts of movies in mind, writer/director Jeymes Samuel has crafted The Book of Clarence, a picture that very much tips its hat to those legendary entries while also forging its own path for the masses to enjoy.

Focusing on a modern-minded protagonist, the film introduces Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), a street hustler who starts to trick people into thinking he’s the new messiah. After hearing stories of Jesus’ followers and glory, the ne’er do well brother of apostle Thomas (also Stanfield) soon begins to have a change of heart. Going from con artist to penitent man, Clarence’s adventure sees some pretty big action, as well as a potential romance with the lovely Varinia (Anna Diop), changing his tune along the way.

A story about faith that doesn't target an audience of any specific religious belief, The Book of Clarence teaches a lesson from which we can all benefit. All the viewer needs is an open mind and a taste for the cinematic flare that mixes old fashioned with contemporary.

The Book of Clarence is another bold statement made through a traditional genre by Jeymes Samuel.

Perhaps one of the reasons the biblical epic isn’t exactly as high circulation genre in the 21st century is because, for the most part, that sort of story heavily ties into the more “traditional” values of past eras . Awareness of tropes brings to mind stodgy scenes of men wearing sandals and robes preaching about their faith guiding the way. But while The Book of Clarence uses the theme of faith as its thematic foundation, it's in a way that injects modern action, comedy, and emotion.

This shouldn't surprise fans of Jeymes Samuel’s work, particularly the Netflix original western The Harder They Fall. If you liked that movie, you shouldn’t have a problem with this one, as Samuel takes the same strategy he took to rejuvenate the western and applies it here. The big difference is that the PG-13 The Book of Clarence is a comparatively more reserved affair than that R-rated shoot ‘em up.

There’s room for intense chariot races, disco-tinged dances, and a story that’s very much coded to the sociopolitical climate of today. That last element in particular is the crux to what makes The Book of Clarence a story about faith: rather than speaking to the belief of a specific religious creed, this story works with the concept of belief in community.

While Jesus is very much a part of The Book of Clarence and his abilities are preserved from the Bible, the meat of this experience comes from moments and gestures that resonate with modernity. Things like how James McAvoy’s Pontius Pilate holds his armor in the same way police officers may fiddle with their vests during routine traffic stops remind us that this is a movie that’s coming from a very current time and place.

While it tells a story of faith, The Book of Clarence’s message is accessible to all audiences that believe in the power of a good story.

Faith and empathy win the day in The Book of Clarence, and the film refuses to hammer the viewer over the head with scripture. This allows Jeymes Samuel to mine this classic source of entertainment with a fresh mindset, especially through performances. Much like any biblical hero, like LaKeith Stanfield’s Clarence walks through a life of temptations, challenges, and obstacles that could end his life at any given moment.

The major difference is that The Book of Clarence parallels the story of Jesus with a man who doesn’t possess those seemingly divine powers, which amps up the drama and the identifiable nature of this main character. Surviving thanks to his wit, as well as the people he surrounds himself with, Clarence and his journey feel like something anyone could face.

Jeymes Samuel has delivered the “wickedly dope” movie he set out to make with The Book of Clarence.

Jeymes Samuel has stated that he wanted to create a “wickedly dope” film with The Book of Clarence. That's not a description you hear commonly associated with biblical epics, but they certainly fit with the movie he has delivered. Feats of strength and personal fortitude fill a movie that subtly shifts from a comedy about a con artist trying to make a quick buck into a drama that dives deep into the theme of doing the right thing, no matter the cost.

It’s never hard to root for our hero, even in his initially rakish form. The Book of Clarence believes that one of the greatest miracles is a normal person identifying with someone seemingly angelic, but being inspired that they can do just as much good in their place as a mortal.

Jeymes Samuel has once again used his cinematic prowess to revamp a genre that some consider to be a relic. Displaying an understanding for those classics he’s trying to emulate and why they worked for their time, The Book of Clarence should appeal to anyone who believes in stories that possess an uplifting message. You're enraptured from the beginning as it literally opens with a blast of sound and light, and never lets up on the energy or the colorful storytelling it promises with that moment.