90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Posted An Update On His Stand Up Comedy Career, And I'm Legitmately Shocked By It

Sarper Gũven is in the United States and happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Shekinah Garner. It's been a long time coming, and there was almost a point where this relationship fell apart entirely, but now they're together and working on living the American dream. For Sarper, that means being a stand-up comedian, and I'm legitimately shocked to report it seems to be going well for him!

I had doubts Sarper would fulfill his dream of a successful career in comedy, especially given past moments on 90 Day Fiancé where he seemed to lack a sense of humor. I'm happy to report, however, that it seems like things are going well for him, which I think most fans would be shocked by after hearing a recent update on his current tour.

Sarper Announced He's Sold Out An Upcoming Comedy Show

In what might be the most surprising 90 Day Fiancé news since I learned Asuelu Pulaa joined the military, Sarper is having some success on his stand-up comedy tour. The Istanbul native, who is occasionally the butt of jokes for other 90 Day cast members, is getting quite a response at the box office for his tour. He also recently announced on Instagram that he had to open up a second show in Washington D.C.:

Hello Washington D.C., I have good news. My comedy show on August 4th at 7:30 p.m. is already sold out...I'm still getting requests, so we talked with the club and I decided to make another show same day at 9:30 pm.

The website for Sarper's upcoming comedy show confirmed tickets are on sale for a second show, though the showtime is listed at 9:45 p.m. ET. That aside, I'm glad to see this career path working out for him, and he's come a long way from thinking he may not even make it to the United States when 90 Day Fiancé was filming.

Sarper's Stand Up Routine On 90 Day Fiancé Needed Serious Work

Those who watched the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé may remember Sarper's first stand-up comedy performance and how quickly it went off the rails. He largely abandoned his script midway through the segment in an effort to start roasting Shekinah's old fling, Dan. What started off as mildly funny jabs quickly turned into pointed insults that half the audience didn't understand the context of.

Dan and Sarper did have issues going into the show, after some heated conversations that took place between them at social events in previous 90 Day Fiancé episodes. It really led to him bombing the initial comedy show, and seemed to put him in the dog house with Shekinah's friend group more than when he revealed that wild weight clause he had for their pre-nuptials.

Apparently, with some practice and no Dan in the crowd, Sarper is pulling in crowds wanting to see his stand-up comedy. That said, I'm sure there are people who also want to be in the same room as a legacy star of 90 Day Fiancé, as it's not like these cast members go on tours all that often. If a 90 Day cast member were headed to my town, I'd feel compelled to see them, which is to say, Sarper, please book more comedy shows.

Sarper and Shekinah are out of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise currently, but readers can revisit their past seasons over on HBO Max. I guess also keep an eye peeled for Sarper on the comedy circuit in a town near you as well, as he's moving tickets and probably considering a few more dates.