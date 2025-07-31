Fans Want Taron Egerton To Play Wolverine, But There's A Hugh Jackman-Oriented Thing He Feels People Are Missing

Taron Egerton has had a lot of success in his young acting career, from starring in the Kingsman movies to playing Elton John in Rocketman. He has maintained steady work, seemingly always having a film to promote, or one in the can that is heading to the big screen very soon. However, there was a time when Egerton seemed like he might take on the mantle as the next Wolverine , which was supported by fans and big names like Joe Russo. However, the rumor has fizzled, and now the actor is getting real about what it could be like to actually take that on, as well as the Hugh Jackman factor of it all.

Recently, Egerton chatted about his project on the 2025 movie schedule, She Rides Shotgun, as well as what it has been like to work on a number of different kinds of projects throughout his varied and wide-ranging career on an episode of Happy, Sad, Confused . When the conversation turned to Wolverine, he had a hard time talking about once being a prospect for the role, especially because it never got past fan casting and the rumor mill. He said:

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine, and I think, it feels like, I don't know, the trouble is that whenever I get asked about this, I have to respond, because I'm, I hope, a reasonably polite person. But it sounds like I'm the one causing it. And it's like 'No.' I'm trying to live my life. I think it's like, there was a moment, that I won't lie, there was a moment probably one of the first times the rumor mill wound up about it where I thought 'That'd be cool.' But I think it never came to anything other than a rumor.

Of course, Marvel never actually ended up recasting anyone as a young Wolverine, and Jackman actually wound up coming back to play Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine after previously retiring from the part in 2017 . Egerton wanted to emphasize this point and why it was more interesting and effective for Jackman to return rather than recasting the character. He said:

And also, Hugh came back...He's completely synonymous with the character. And frankly, even if they do have whatever it is, if they were to do it, those are some big shoes to fill. And also, as you may have alluded to earlier in this conversation, I don't know that I want that much attention on me, frankly.

While Egerton was once interested in the prospect, as he admitted, he seemingly became disillusioned with it, especially as his career progressed.

He is at a level of fame now where he is recognizable for the number of roles he’s played on both the big and the small screen. However, he isn’t a mega superstar with an unmanageable level of fame that prevents him from living the life he wants to live. The Carry-On star explained that he is comfortable in his current situation, and playing a character like Wolverine may skyrocket him into an overwhelming superstardom that he might not actually want. He explained:

I just don't know that would do my any good, man. You know, I love acting and I love making films and I love the TV work I've been part of, but I'm very comfortable with the level it is at now where I get asked for a selfie maybe a couple of times a day. The other thing that people experience, I just don't know that I'd be built for it.

This makes complete sense, and I completely understand where Egerton is coming from. The actor has a steady career, and he doesn’t need to take on such a big blockbuster film where the entire movie would be constructed around a character that another A-list movie star played so brilliantly. I still think he would’ve been great in the role, and I have loved some of the Taron Egerton/Wolverine fan art I’ve seen around. However, I think the Rocketman actor has a good head on his shoulders to know what he can handle, and I’m just as excited to see him take on other ventures.

You can see Taron Egerton in She Rides Shotgun, which hits theaters on August 1, 2025. Fans can also see him in the new crime drama series, Smoke, which is currently streaming with an AppleTV+ subscription . So, as you can see, while he won't be taking on this X-Man, he is still working hard and producing high-quality projects that are well worth the watch time!