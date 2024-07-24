The Crow's Ernie Hudson Recalls Friendship With Brandon Lee And The Emotional Conversation They Had Right Before His Death
Ernie Hudson had an intimate conversation with Brandon Lee shortly before Lee died.
The death of Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow will forever be regarded as one of the great tragedies in modern Hollywood. The young actor and son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee was on the precipice of becoming a major star when he was making the beloved 1994 film, but his life was cut when a firearm misfunction during production resulted in his death. It was a horrible thing to happen, but he still lives on in the memories of those with whom he grew close during his time in the industry.
Ernie Hudson got to spend some significant time with Brandon Lee prior to his death, and he recently discussed his relationship with his Crow co-star in an interview for the Power Up With Tony Horton YouTube channel. Hudson plays Sergeant Daryl Albrecht opposite Lee's Eric Draven in the Alex Proyas film, and when asked to reflect on their relationship, he told the story of how they first had the opportunity to meet. Referencing the upcoming Crow remake starring Bill Skarsgård, he said,
While the stereotypical Hollywood star goes back to his trailer between takes and doesn't want to spend time with his co-stars or the crew, Ernie Hudson said that wasn't the way that Brandon Lee would operate.
The Ghostbusters star also shared the story of the last time he had the chance to speak with Brandon Lee – which was at a time when his own family had suffered a loss and he was dealing with confidence issues regarding his career. Hudson told the interviewer that Lee was not just kind to him but offered special words of encouragement to him:
Continuing, Ernie Hudson recalled how he first heard the devastating news that Brandon Lee was dead. He said that his initial instinct was to not finish the film without the lead, he is ultimately happy that the movie was finished because he believes that Lee would be proud of the work. Said Hudson,
A 1990s classic, The Crow is a must-watch if you have never seen it before – and it's at the very least worth giving a watch before exploring your curiosity about the upcoming remake. In addition to being available for digital rental and purchase, physical media collectors can purchase the movie on 4K UHD, and it's also currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.