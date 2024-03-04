The Crow: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Comic Book Movie Reboot

Imagine a love so strong that it can not only survive beyond death, but bring a person back from the dead and with a fierce compulsion for revenge. That is, in essence, the central theme of The Crow — a popular comic book series that serves as the source material for an upcoming superhero movie, which is only the latest adaptation the comic has inspired so far. Let’s explore how this new interpretation may differ from previous iterations, and other details about The Crow that have been revealed so far, in our guide below.

The reboot of The Crow is looking to be one of the upcoming 2024 movie schedule’s hottest summer tickets, as the film is set to be released in theaters on June 7, 2024 by Lionsgate.

Bill Skarsgård Leads The New Crow Cast

Eric Draven, the undead hero of the original comic, has been portrayed by multiple actors in the past. Check out who is joining that line-up, as well as the rest of the new The Crow cast (most of whom are appearing in currently undisclosed roles), below.

Bill Skarsgård (Eric Draven/The Crow)

Years after Jason Momoa dropped out of a previous attempt to reboot The Crow, the role of Eric Draven would go to Bill Skarsgård, who is no stranger to putting on makeup and freaking people out, having starred in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It as Pennywise. This is the Swedish actor’s second comic book movie role, following his appearance in Deadpool 2 as Zeitgeist.

FKA Twigs (Shelly)

In the comic, Eric is brought back from the dead to avenge, not just his own death, but that of his fiancée, Shelly, who will play a more significant role in the reboot than in the first film adaptation, according to THR. Portraying the character is British singer and dancer FKA Twigs, who made her acting debut in 2019’s Honey Boy.

Isabella Wei (Zadie)

A new character named Zadie (according to GQ) is being played Isabella Wei in her first feature-length credit. The Hong Kong-based actor made her acting debut in 2022 in Netflix’s 1899 cast as Ling Yi.

Danny Huston

Also starring in 2024’s The Crow cast is Danny Huston, who has lent his talents to such acclaimed films as Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and TV shows like Yellowstone. While we do not know anything about his character, we would not be surprised if he played a villain, following his sinister performances in the vampire movie favorite 30 Days of Night or as the Axe Man in American Horror Story Season 3, to name a few.

Laura Birn

Another The Crow cast member in an undisclosed role is Laura Birn. American audiences may recognize the Finnish actor from 2014’s A Walk Among the Tombstones, the supernatural Netflix series The Innocents, and Apple TV+’s acclaimed sci-fi drama, Foundation.

Sami Bouajila

French-Tunisian actor Sami Bouajila also stars in The Crow. Some of his most notable screen acting credits include director Rachid Bouchareb’s Days of Glory and Outside the Law — both of which were nominated for the Best Foreign Language Feature Oscar.

Jordan Bolger

Jordan Bolger made his acting debut as Isaiah Jesus on Peaky Blinders before appearing on The CW’s The 100 and, later, Disney+’s Star Wars TV show, The Book of Boba Fett. As for feature-length credits, he most notable starred in 2021’s Tom & Jerry and, the following year, appeared alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King.

A Reimagining Of James O’Barr’s Supernatural Revenge Comic Book

How Lionsgate intends to reinterpret the story of The Crow is currently under wraps — save the aforementioned detail that the character of Shelly will be treated as a co-lead this time. For now, we can go off what we know from the plot of the comic book series, which was originally published by Caliber Comics in 1989, but has been under the IDW Publishing umbrella since 2012.

The Crow is the story of a man named Eric, who is murdered, along with his bride-to-be, Shelly, by a vicious gang. One year later, a mystical black bird resurrects him with new abilities that he initially uses to punish those who took his life and his love, but later comes to the aid of others in need. The book is the most famous creation by comic book writer and artist James O’Barr who, according to an interview with Dike Blair, was inspired to develop the story as a means to cope with the death of his fiancée, who was killed by a drunk driver.

Rupert Sanders Directs The Crow

At the helm of The Crow is Rupert Sanders, who got his start directing TV advertisements and music videos (such as “Slam Dunk (Da Funk)” by Five and How to Destroy Angels’ “The Space in Between”). He later made his feature film debut as a director in 2012 with Snow White and the Huntsman, which he followed up in 2017 with a live-action update of the hit anime, Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johannson. He previously worked with The Crow cast member Laura Birn when he directed the pilot episode of Foundation.

Credited with writing the screenplay are Zach Baylin and William Josef Schneider. Baylin earned an Oscar nomination for his screenwriting debut with 2021’s King Richard before going on to pen Creed III and Gran Turismo in 2023 and the 2024 music biopic, Bob Marley: One Love. The Crow marks the feature-length screenwriting debut for Schneider, who previously co-wrote a 2008 short film about tennis player Kai Hansen called 15-40, but also did some work on the upcoming video game adaptation, Return to Silent Hill.

The Crow Reportedly Wrapped Production In 2022

A reboot of The Crow has actually been a long time coming, with multiple directors (including Stephen Norrington and Corin Hardy) and actors (such as Bradley Cooper and the aforementioned Jason Momoa) attached at one time or another since 2008, as the film stewed in development hell. Well, it looks like purgatory is officially over for the film.

According to The Prague Reporter, The Crow would complete principal photography in September 2022. The shoot took place in the Czech Republic over the course of 10 weeks, during which it was registered as a TV series production and under the working title, Yellow Flower.

When Will We See A Crow Trailer?

Given how the film is set to hit theaters only months from now, it is likely that we will see a trailer for The Crow relatively soon. How soon that will be remains unknown.

What Is The Crow Rated?

It appears that the MPA has not yet been able to see a finished cut of the The Crow. However, if the film intends to be faithful to the source material, it will (like previous feature-length adaptations) very likely be rated R.

Past Adaptations Of The Crow And How To Watch Them

Speaking of the previous feature-length adaptations of the comic, there have been four — the first being director Alex Proyas’ The Crow from 1994. The cult favorite (considered one of the best non-DC-or-Marvel-based comic book movies) stars Brandon Lee in his final acting role, as he was accidentally killed by prop gun while filming Eric Draven’s death scene.

The critically acclaimed sleeper hit first spawned a sequel with 1996’s The Crow: City of Angels (starring Vincent Pérez as a new Crow named Ashe Corven), which was followed in 2000 by The Crow: Salvation (starring Eric Mabius and Kirsten Dunst), and, later, the Edward Furlong-led The Crow: Wicked Prayer in 2005. The franchise also spawned a much-forgotten TV spin-off series called The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, which sees Mark Dacascos take on the role of Eric Draven.

On a personal note, speaking as a fan of the original film and, especially, of Brandon Lee’s performance in it, I really do hope this reboot turns out well. The Crow is a story that deserves more attention, and if this new film lives up to its predecessor and increases it purview, it seems worth bringing back to life to me.