Following The Crow Trailer's Negative Backlash, The Original Movie's Director Elaborates On His Reboot Thoughts And Its Impact On Brandon Lee's 'Legacy'
Alex Proyas' thoughts on the reboot range from snarky to serious.
In the worlds of both the best ‘90s movies and the upcoming 2024 movies heading to theaters, The Crow looms large. As the release of the Bill Skarsgård-led remake is now on the board for the same summer that celebrates 30 years of the original movie, director Alex Proyas hasn’t held back his thoughts on the long in-development reboot. In a new social media post, Proyas has elaborated on why he’s not a huge fan of director Rupert Sanders’ fresh take even existing.
Through sharing photos from Lionsgate’s The Crow revamp, Alex Proyas’ Facebook has been the place to go for his comments on a film he doesn’t feel should exist. In his most recent remarks, Proyas explained this stance with this nuanced approach invoking the legacy of the late Brandon Lee:
There’s certainly room for both sides of this coin when it comes to the discourse. When I saw The Crow’s reboot trailer, the first thing that came to mind was the fact that this movie looks like more of an action/adventure flick than the dark and gothic drama that came before. Whether you're a fan of a beloved property like this or a creative who was involved with a previous incarnation, certain feelings are bound to crop up.
That’s especially true of The Crow, as it was also the film that saw the tragic on-set death of Brandon Lee. The context of this more long-form sentiment definitely shows off the more reverent side of Proyas grappling with the existence of this offering set to debut this June.
At the same time, the Australian filmmaker behind Dark City and Gods of Egypt also has some thoughts that align with those fan reactions to The Crow reboot. In another Facebook post sharing some of his own jabs at the picture’s updated sensibilities, Alex Proyas shared the following zingers:
- Eric Draven's having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks.
- I guess he's supposed to be a bad mofo with all those tats and werewolves and skulls on his jacket.
- Samuel Adams! Jesus! He could at least drink something more bad-ass.
It’s easy to merely dunk on The Crow for being a reboot, as well as seemingly dishonoring the memory of Brandon Lee’s previous portrayal. But what Alex Proyas has done above, or at least has attempted to do, is show why he has such strong feelings.
Going beyond being protective of his work, it’s Brandon Lee's legacy that seems to be front and center in Proyas' mind at the moment. Yes, he did take some relatively lighthearted swings at this new film, especially one that'll have Sam Adams fans in a bit of a tizzy. But Alex Proyas' feelings on why The Crow shouldn't be remade certainly haven't changed, in text or sincerity.
No matter your thoughts on The Crow, you can enjoy either incarnation you choose to indulge in. Bill Skarsgård will get to take flight in the role of Eric Draven, only in theaters on June 7th. Meanwhile, the O.G. Brandon Lee film is currently streaming for those who possess a Paramount+ subscription, with a new 4K disc heading to shelves on May 7th.
