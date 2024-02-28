The Crow Fans Emerge To Compare Bill Skarsgård's New Look With Brandon Lee

When it was announced that Bill Skarsgård had signed on for The Crow reboot, many were happy that the remake of the cult classic was finally getting off the ground. However, while Skarsgård is a popular actor, one can never discount the original when it comes to remakes, and so many people still love the OG movie with Brandon Lee. So, when the first look at the It star in the 2024 movie schedule's version of The Crow came out, many shared their thoughts on seeing him suited up as the iconic character.

A first look at The Crow reboot arrived via Vanity Fair, and in it, Skarsgård is seen as Eric Draven in makeup. The look is a departure from what was worn by Brandon Lee in the original movie, though it appears to be more in line with the comic book source material outside of the inclusion of some tattoos.

Fan reception is certainly mixed on the look, as @BossLogic gave his frank thoughts on it:

FIRST LOOK / I see more Joker than The Crow

I had to go back to past looks like Jared Leto's Joker, but I can see it. The resemblance isn't exactly uncanny, but there's a vibe that the studio is trying to make Eric Draven edgy for a modern audience. As I mentioned previously, though, I think this look is more in line with the comic iteration of The Crow, whereas Leto's Joker was something new entirely. The point, though, as some are pointing out, Lee was so iconic in the role that it's hard to accept any version that isn't a complete mirror of what he did:

I’ll give it a chance, can’t go off of one pic but to me, the tragedy, depressingly so, of Brandon Lee inextricably ties him to The Crow in a way that I don’t think it should’ve ever been touched again. He also brought a sensuality and softness that’s, again, to me, irreplaceableFebruary 28, 2024 See more

It is interesting to see The Crow reboot go with a different look than what Brandon Lee did, considering the test footage of Jason Momoa in the role looked so similar to his iteration. With that said, there are some people not even talking about Bill Skarsgård's look at all and just reminiscing on the things they remember about Lee and wishing he was still around:

All that Crow reboot photo has done was remind me that Brandon Lee should still be here and be the mega ultra movie star he was destined for and it really freaking sucks ass he's not here. This man altered my brain chemistry and I was depressed for WEEKS. Ugh...still hurts. pic.twitter.com/aL7pbBLDQkFebruary 28, 2024 See more

While there are many declaring this remake dead on arrival and lamenting the fact that Brandon Lee is no longer with us following that fatal accident on set, there are some more sound takes about this latest look at The Crow. @TimesSqKungFu made a good point with their take on the look as they explained why they hoped the movie would further differentiate itself from the '90s movie:

People need to remember the original was representing that era of music, fashion and vibes. From the pics I dig what I am seeing because it’s doing its own thing and not looking for the next 'Brandon Lee' All I want is the music to be on point. From the Score and OST.

It was inevitable that a remake of one of the best revenge movies of all time was going to be picked through by the fandom with a fine-toothed comb, and we'll just have to wait and see how receptive they are when the movie comes out, assuming they see it. Some might have positive reactions, while others might be saying:

brandon lee I will avenge youFebruary 28, 2024 See more

The Crow remake director Rupert Sanders admitted in the Vanity Fair piece that he recognized the character's look in his film as a departure from the OG movie's iconic look. The character in this new film is a mixture of a '90s raver as well as more modern music celebrities like Post Malone. The ultimate goal is to create a hero that appeals to the Gen-Z audience, which means he can't look exactly like a '90s goth rocker.

We'll see how audiences respond to the look when The Crow premieres in theaters on June 7. Perhaps this new take from Bill Skarsgård will ultimately be embraced, revive the franchise, and bolster it in a way it hasn't been in some time.