‘The Flash’ First Look Breakdown
By Hannah Saulic , Sean O'Connell
Reverse-Flash, is that you?
DC FanDome showed off a sneak peek of Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" movie (starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck). In this video CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic and Sean O'Connell analyze the teaser and theorize where Ben Affleck's Batman is, and if we got a tease of reverse-flash.
