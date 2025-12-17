How Diddy Just Received A Legal Victory As He Continues To Face Lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey months after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. At the same time, the 56-year-old rapper is also facing a litany of lawsuits from various plaintiffs. Many of these suits include allegations of sexual assault, sex-trafficking, violence and more. One of those suits was filed in October 2024 and saw a woman accusing Combs of initiating a gang rape. That case now seems to have worked out in Diddy’s favor.

The plaintiff of this particular case is Ashley Parham, who claimed that in 2018, Diddy and others raped at an Orinda residence. Parham alleged that she was lured to an unnamed person’s home under the pretense that she was being summoned to help the man with his cancer medication. Additionally, the plaintiff claimed that during the purported assault – which she said was retribution for previously claiming Diddy was involved in Tupac’s murder – someone inserted a TV remote in her vagina.

A decision on the case has now been made, as US District Judge Rita Lin ruled in favor of Sean Combs and other defendants. Per KTVU Fox 2, the San Francisco legal official made this decision for multiple reasons. Apparently, Ashley Parham didn’t meet the 90-day filing requirement to serve the defendants she accused. The report also states that Parham also didn’t have legal representation after her lawyers quit in September. With that, she reportedly didn’t specify whether she would find new attorneys or proceed without them.

In addition to Diddy, two other notable celebrities were named in Parham’s lawsuit – football player Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Drew Desbordes (publicly known as Druski). Both Desbordes and Beckham formally denied any involvement in the alleged assault. Despite that, Judge Lin previously denied a motion from Beckham’s legal team, which would’ve called for Parham to be sanctioned.

Ahead of this gang rape suit’s dismissal, the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer saw another legal victory earlier this year. Before Combs’ sex-trafficking trial, which began this past May, a New York-based judge dismissed a sexual harassment-based suit against him. The plaintiff in that case was Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who alleged that while working with Combs between September 2022 and November 2023, he was sexually harassed, drugged and threatened.

The stream of lawsuits against Diddy arguably began in 2023, at which point his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, filed suit against him. Ventura claimed Combs subjected her to violence and sex trafficking during their on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2018. Combs’ team settled that suit less than 24 hours after it was filed, though the rapper denied wrongdoing as he’s done with subsequent lawsuits.

While Sean Combs continues to contend with lawsuits, he’s also attempting to appeal his sentencing. Around the time Combs was transferred to Fort Dix, a judge ruled that his appeal process could be expedited, marking another win for him. It’s been reported that should everything go through the proper legal channels, Combs’ legal team could present their oral arguments in April 2026. Whether further details on that process and updates on other suits facing Combs will be forthcoming is unclear.