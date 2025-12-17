Zack Snyder And James Gunn Threw Back To Their Dawn Of The Dead Collab With Gnarly Pics, And Fans Are Swooning

In modern fandom, there’s something of a battle being waged between fans of Zack Snyder and his previous DC movie universe, dubbed the Snyderverse, and the new DCU being created by James Gunn. One might think there was some level of animosity between the two, but Zack Snyder just reminded everybody that before either of them were making comic book movies, they were making zombie movies, and they were doing it together.

Zack Snyder made his directorial debut as a feature film director over 20 years ago on the remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. Snyder recently shared some (slightly gross) images from the set of the film, which was written by James Gunn, to Instagram. Fans are really appreciating both the men and the movie, with comments that include…

I love how they are friends while fandoms are fighting over on twitter lol - michaelvincabardo

Dawn of the Dead The Best Zombie Movie Of Alltime ❤️🔥🙌 - zacksnyderfans

Can we get a new Snyder Directed + Gunn written movie in the DCU 🙏🏽 @jamesgunn - lightskinbaka

You two need to work together again. Seriously!! Doesn’t have to be DC. - lionrises_media

y'all should team up again to make another classic - twinpumpkin

🔥🔥🔥 - frankgrillo1

Many fans are pointing out, as the one above does, that Gunn and Snyder are in the middle of a sort of proxy fan war, as many are upset that Zack Snyder’s time controlling DC movies is over and he’s been supplanted by Gunn. To be sure, there are plenty of “Restore the SnyderVerse” comments and calls to fire James Gunn among the comments, but the vast majority of those responding are positive, with love for both men and the movie they made together.

The most interesting comments may be the calls for Gunn and Snyder to make another movie together. Many would love to see Snyder direct another Gunn screenplay, or even to see Snyder direct a new DC movie as part of James Gunn’s DCU. If people are blown away by the fact that Snyder and Gunn once worked together, any plan to do so in the future would throw people for a loop.

Zack Snyder calls the experience of making Dawn of the Dead a “fun time.” In his post. That sentiment was echoed by James Gunn himself, who posted his own comment:

Amazing times. 🙌

While seeing these two work together again feels like the longest of long shots, there’s little argument that the time they did was pretty incredible. Clearly, the two filmmakers had a lot in common, based on the fact that they found themselves in similar places years later. Maybe that’s why it all worked so well.