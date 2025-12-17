I’m Not Sure About All Those Rumors Running Around, But Nicole Kidman And Russell Crowe Are Definitely Friends

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce was a shock because they’d been married for so long, and now, rumors are spreading about how they’re handling this breakup. Apparently, the actress is leaning on Russell Crowe during what has to be a difficult time, but that’s a rumor you should take with a grain of salt. However, it is worth noting that while this claim might not be true, Kidman and Crowe are definitely good friends.

There’s A Rumor Going Around About How Russell Crowe Is Helping Nicole Kidman Through Her Divorce

As we continue to learn about Kidman and Urban’s divorce, OK Magazine alleged that the actress has been leaning on Russell Crowe for support. According to multiple unidentified sources, the Gladiator actor has apparently been a “sounding board” for his fellow Australian actor. One source claimed that because he’s also been through a divorce (he and his ex-wife Danielle Spencer finalized their split in 2018 and share two kids), he knows exactly what his friend is going through. They claimed:

He understands exactly how devastating it is when a long marriage ends. He's lived through that heartbreak himself, so when Nicole leaned on him, he didn't hesitate. People think he's all hard edges, but with her he's showing a much softer side.

According to another source who has apparently worked with Crowe, he’s allegedly been speaking with Kidman on a daily basis. Reportedly, he’s been trying to “lift her spirits” and support her through this. They claimed:

He's been touching base with Nicole nearly every day, making sure she isn't retreating into herself. They caught up over coffee not long ago, and you could see he was trying to lift her spirits. He's hardly the warm and fuzzy type, but he's fiercely loyal to the people he considers his own.

In the months since the actress and singer’s split was announced, there have been reports about cryptic things Kidman said that could have alluded to their divorce. There have also been claims made about how it’s hard to navigate this with their daughters , and rumors spread about why this split may not have been “a secret.” Now, these allegations about Crowe can be added to the pile of rumors. However, while they are unconfirmed, it is simply a fact that the two actors really are good friends.

While The Rumors Are Unconfirmed, Russell Crowe And Nicole Kidman Are Definitely Friends

Now, along with being two of the most prominent actors from Down Under working right now, Kidman and Crowe did work together on the 2018 movie Boy Erased. However, their friendship started long before that. In fact, during an interview with Vanity Fair about that movie, she noted that they’ve been friends since they were “teenagers.”

To further prove how tight these two are, last year, when the Lioness star was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award , the A Beautiful Mind actor shared a tribute for her, saying:

Nikki, Nikki, Nikki, Nicole Kidman. You are a magnificent friend. You’ve got a huge heart, and your loyalty is without question. On the other side of that, you are quite simply one of the greatest actresses who have every worked in this business.

So, while the rumors about him helping her through her divorce aren’t confirmed, their history suggests that he would be there for her.

Meanwhile, while Kidman reportedly looks to Crowe for support, Urban and Jennifer Lopez have apparently been in contact amid the split. So, it would seem that both of them are speaking with people within their respective industries during this hard time.