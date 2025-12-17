Jess Bush Is The Latest Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Actor To Celebrate Wrapping Season 5, And Her Pictures Are Fantastic

The 2026 TV schedule is just around the corner, which means Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on the way. I'm excited for the next batch of episodes, but the updates from the cast as they wrap production on Season 5 have had me in my feelings. That's especially true after Jess Bush made her wrap post and included a ton of great pictures.

Just after I talked about how jealous I was that Bush gave Anson Mount and others a book of pictures she took on the set as a parting gift for Strange New Worlds, the Star Trek actor shared a bunch of pictures in her own farewell post. Take a look at the various photos below, which include actor Babs Olusanmokun lounging in a tub:

A post shared by Jess Bush (@onejessa) A photo posted by on

There are so many great moments to look back on in that photo, both from the set and from her just goofing around with her castmates. I'm glad to see Cillian O'Sullivan included as a more recent addition to the cast as Dr. Roger Korby, whose romance with Chapel ultimately led to La'an and Spock hooking up. It's an odd coupling, but that's a post for another time.

More On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner About Where They’d Like The Series End, And He Gave Me A Surprisingly Specific Answer

As far as I can tell, these photos all look to be from previously aired episodes available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. So, for those hoping to sneak a peek and get some idea of what the final season will entail, you're out of luck. It seems like every actor has been conscious of avoiding that thus far, opting to show a photo of them clearly out of character, or simply them on the Paramount lot. I'm totally fine with that, to be clear, because I'd rather not be spoiled on what's to come in the final season years before its arrival.

Jess Bush is the latest Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress to post a farewell to the series, following Christina Chong posting her trailer door, and Celia Rose Gooding twerking on the Captain's Chair. All of these actors have spent a long time on this series, having worked on it through some tough times. This show coming together despite a pandemic, and not one, but two strikes, is an accomplishment, and crossing the finish line is cause for celebration.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere Seasons 4 and 5 over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Catch the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds well after Season 4 arrives on Paramount+. I'm eager to see what's on tap for the next season and how it will set up the final episodes for the best bridge crew we've seen in some time.