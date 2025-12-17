KJ Apa's Trailer For The Jimmy Stewart Biopic Just Dropped, And I'm Shocked By How Well He Nailed The Voice

If ever there was a time to promote a biopic about iconic Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart, December is it. The star of one of the best Christmas movies of all time is getting his own story told as part of the upcoming 2026 movie schedule, but when actor KJ Apa was tapped to play him, I can't say I was immediately overjoyed.

Don't get me wrong, I loved KJ Apa in Riverdale, not to mention his recent stint romping around as Mr. Fantasy (allegedly or whatever). That said, I was unsure if the New Zealand actor could effectively emulate one of the most iconic American actors of all time. Then I saw the trailer above, and my jaw dropped to the floor when I heard his imitation of Stewart's iconic voice.

KJ Apa Absolutely Nailed The Iconic Voice Of Jimmy Stewart

Jimmy Stewart has a rather distinctive voice that, to be frank, would ruin any attempt to make a biopic without a spot-on impression at its core. So, when I learned a foreign-born actor would attempt to replicate the unique drawl and accent of the man behind hits like It's A Wonderful Life, The Philadelphia Story, and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, I was more than a little concerned.

There were times when KJ Apa struggled even to maintain his American Archie accent in Riverdale, which led to the character having a lisp at times. It only took a few seconds to realize that it wouldn't be a problem in Jimmy, however, as he sounds like a dead ringer for Stewart in these clips from the biopic, which is set to release on November 6th, 2026.

Jimmy also has a litany of other stars in the mix, including Kara Killmer, Neal McDonough, Max Casella, Jason Alexander, and Rob Riggle. Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, is an executive producer.

What Is Jimmy About?

The Jimmy biopic, as is often the case, aims to hit some of the highlights of the actor's life, including his time on the sets of iconic old movies. Primarily, though, this movie will center around his time in the Army Air Corps, which he joined not long after winning an Oscar for his work in The Philadelphia Story.

More On Jimmy Stewart (Image credit: RKO Radio Pictures) I’ve Watched It’s A Wonderful Life More Than 30 Times, And I Just Learned It Was Originally A Critical Flop

The actor was initially granted an exemption from the draft due to being underweight, but worked with a trainer until he was fit to serve. He ended his military career with two Distinguished Flying Crosses and four Air Medals. He also won the French Croix de Guerre with bronze palm.

This will be the second biopic for KJ Apa, who will play Bradley Nowell in the upcoming biopic about the band Sublime. If Apa can pull off imitating Jimmy Stewart's voice and then sing "Santeria" in another movie, well, I might just have to give him his flowers as one of the greatest actors of the new generation. Jokes aside, I do hope he thrives in both roles, and have high hopes after seeing this short trailer for the movie.

As mentioned, Jimmy is coming to theaters on November 6th. It's set to be a big year for biopics, it seems, as the upcoming music biopic for Michael Jackson is on the way as well. After watching the trailer for that movie on the King of Pop, I am psyched to see the film just as much as I am this one.