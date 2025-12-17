Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Back On Her Horror Grind, But Still Knows How To Rock Minnie Mouse Ears In 'Much Needed' Disneyland Trip Pics

For somebody with as long and varied a career as Sarah Michelle Gellar, the actress has worked surprisingly little with Disney over the years. It’s certainly not because she isn’t a fan, as the actress and her family recently made a stop at the Happiest Place on Earth for a “much needed’ break in the middle of Gellar’s recent run of horror projects, from Dexter to Buffy to big-screen sequels.

It’s difficult to think of a better time to hit Disneyland than right now. It’s the Christmas season, and it’s also Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration. Those two things combine to make for a pretty amazing trip, and based on the photos posted to Instagram, Sarah Michelle Gellar, husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and their family certainly had a festive experience.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

Gellar is absolutely rocking a pair of holiday Minnie Mouse ears and making it look far better than anybody has a right to. Also, as somebody who is obsessed with Disneyland food and drink, I have to give her bonus points for going with the Cold Brew Black Caf at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It’s absolutely one of the best things to drink at Disneyland, and the proper start to any great Disneyland day.

Considering that Freddie Prinze Jr. was the voice of Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars: Rebels, one imagines he particularly enjoyed the visit to the galaxy far, far away.

Gellar also includes a couple of images from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and she also took rides on Toy Story Midway Mania and checked out Haunted Mansion Holiday. An evening picture in front of It’s a Small World, all done up in Christmas lights, is also a must-do. She really hit some of the best rides at Disneyland and the top rides at Disney California Adventure.

A trip to Disneyland is probably something of a culture shock, considering that most of the actress’ recent and current work is a bit disconnected from traditional Disney fare. She most recently appeared in the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, and her upcoming projects include Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, where she plays one of the monsters, and the planned Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, where she will, one assumes, kill the monsters.

Although, since the upcoming reboot of Buffy is a Hulu project, that does technically make it part of the Disney family. Disney Parks got in on the fun with a comment on Gellar’s Instagram post, saying…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We love a holiday slay🎄✨Thanks for the visit!

I am a little jealous of Gellar and family, as my own visit to Disneyland during the holiday season got rained out, though even in less than great whether it’s hard to have a bad day at Disneyland. Whatever else may be going wrong, at least you’re at Disneyland.