The King’s Man Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Action Prequel

People are sharing their thoughts on the Kingsman prequel.

Harris Dickinson and Djimon Honsou in The King's Man
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

After multiple delays, the third movie in the Kingsman franchise is just weeks away from arriving. However, rather than follow up on what went down in 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle (not to worry though, a direct sequel is on the way), our next adventure in this action-packed world will be set a century earlier, with The King’s Man showing how the title spy organization was formed during World War I. Well, the first reactions for the latest Kingsman entry have arrived, and it sounds like this prequel is a mixed cinematic offering among the early viewers.

Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes counts himself among the biggest supporters for The King’s Man, noting that while there are tonal difference between the prequel and its predecessors, there’s plenty to enjoy in the movie, including Ralph Fiennes’ performance as Orlando, Duke of Oxford.

Then there are the folks who thought that The King’s Man was a middle-tier movie at best. In other words, while you may find it better than Kingsman: The Golden Circle, that doesn’t mean it will come close to the kind of warm reception Kingsman: The Secret Service earned.

Still, not everyone is going to walk out of The King’s Man and have any praise to throw in its direction. For instance, take the below commentary about how it didn’t do enough to strengthen the Kingsman world and was ultimately a forgettable product.

But as mentioned earlier, The King’s Man is being met with more mixed reception rather than full-blown derision. Among the movie’s highlights mentioned in various tweets is Rhys Ifans’ performance as Grigori Rasputin.

So yes, The King’s Man is certainly not without its issues, but depending on how invested you are in the Kingsman franchise or are simply looking for an action movie to enjoy on the big screen, there might be enough entertaining elements to make it worth your while.

These are just a handful of the early reactions for 20th Century StudiosThe King’s Man that are out now, so feel free to browse around Twitter to learn what others thought of the movie. In addition to the aforementioned Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans, the prequel’s cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Honsou, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Just like with the first two Kingsman movies, Matthew Vaughn directed and co-wrote the script, though this time around, Karl Gajdusek was his writing partner rather than Jane Goldman.

You’ll be able to judge The King’s Man for yourself when it arrives in theaters on December 22, but keep an eye out for CinemaBlend’s full review beforehand. For those of you looking further ahead into the future, read through our 2022 release schedule to see which of next year’s movies catch your eye.

