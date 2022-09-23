‘The Menu’ Video Review: Anya Taylor-Joy’s New Horror Film Is Not What You Think

"The Menu" starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and served up a searing social commentary on class and privilege that's just as funny as it is scary. In this spoiler-free review, CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic and Corey Chichizola discuss what to expect from a gore and horror perspective, rave over the ensemble cast and much more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Just A Taste

01:24 - First Course: A Horror Movie Even Your Most Squeamish Friend Can Stomach

04:47 - Second Course: A Stacked Cast to Die For

09:33 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating

"The Menu" will be available in theaters on November 18th.