The Story Behind Why Stephen King Wrote Pet Sematary, And Why He Hates The Book
In horror, sometimes, dark is better unless it's a true story.
If you are a constant reader of Stephen King, you likely have your own pick for his most spine-tingling tale and scariest movie moments. But if you ask the master of horror himself, he singles out Pet Sematary as his most terrifying creation. What's intriguing is that this deeply personal and almost unpublished book holds a special place of dread in the author's heart. So, sit back, and let's delve into the depths of what may be Stephen King's most intimate and darkest narrative—Pet Sematary.
Pet Sematary Is Based On A Dark & Personal True Story
In 1978 the Salem's Lot writer and his family settled in the quaint town of Orrington after he had secured a position as a writer-in-residence at the University of Maine. Their rental home was a charming house by the river, featuring an unexpected amenity—a pet cemetery nestled in the backyard, complete with a crooked homemade sign that read, in children's scratchy scrawl: Pet Sematary.
A fortuitous moment occurred when the horror writer's daughter's beloved cat Smucky died, and it found its final resting place in this peculiar cemetery. In 2019 King recounted to Entertainment Weekly that on the night of Smucky's interment, an unsettling incident unfolded. He explained:
This foundation in reality, provided an unsettling and authentic backdrop for the unfolding story, ultimately contributing to the author's personal unease with the tale.
A Book Too Scary To Publish
Stephen set out to write the book right after he heard his daughter tragically yelling at God for taking her pet. Though he says he had “the greatest time” writing the book, after it was finished, he had his doubts. He continued:
The book's manuscript lay dormant in a drawer for years until Stephen King faced a contractual dispute with his former publisher, Doubleday, in the late '70s—a crucial phase in his burgeoning career. He and his wife, Tabitha, had previously signed an agreement called the Author Investment Plan with Doubleday, promising an annual stipend of $50,000—a substantial sum for budding authors.
However, after a rift with Doubleday, ultimately leading to their separation, the Carrie creator was obligated to deliver another book to fulfill his contractual commitments. It was at this point that his lawyer and agent, Arthur B. Green, intervened with a solution, as King recounted:
And the rest is, as they say, history. The book became a fan favorite, eventually leading to the 1989 film adaptation–which is still to this day one of the best horror movies to address grief.
A Reflection of Real-Life Fears
What truly sets Pet Sematary apart, and what still haunts Stephen King to this day, is its deeply personal and visceral connection to his own fears. The novel delves into the unthinkable—a child's death and resurrection—a premise that he found and still finds so distressing. He told the EW:
While the horror maestro may reign as the King of Macabre, his self-assessment of his work can be quite subjective. Despite his reservations about Pet Sematary, it stands as a beloved fan favorite and my personal pick for his most disturbing book. This enduring popularity likely explains the ongoing stream of remakes and prequels, even though Mary Lambert's 1989 adaptation, in my opinion, remains one of the best horror movies ever made.
Pet Sematary Bloodlines is now available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule to see what other upcoming horror movies are headed your way.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley