A Bridgerton Star Said 'It'd Be Such A Dream To Play Sirius Black' In Harry Potter, And I Hope HBO Is Listening

After HBO announced it was working on a 7-season TV remake of the Harry Potter movies , buzz around casting the new Potter characters was rampant. Fan castings felt like they had more weight than ever, especially when famous dramatic actors like John Lithgow and Janet McTeer were added to the cast. Now another actor is throwing his hat in the ring to play Sirius Black in upcoming episodes of Harry Potter, and he comes from the Bridgerton universe.

In a recent interview with Esquire , Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest opened up about his upcoming film with Sofia Carson, My Oxford Year , as well as dreams he has for his acting career going forward. The actor admitted that one of his dream roles was Sirius Black in Harry Potter, a man accused of aiding the murder of Harry Potter’s parents but later is revealed to be a hero. He is one of the most complex characters in the Potterverse, so it’s easy to see what the draw would be for a young actor. Mylchreest explained his attraction to the character, saying:

In the Harry Potter books, all of the adults are so much younger than they are in the film. It'd be such a dream to play... (whispers) Sirius Black. But that would mean stepping into Gary Oldman's shoes, and I'm not quite sure I'd want to do that any time soon. It would be so amazing, though. His arch is so tragic.

Mylchreest is right to point out the age discrepancy from the books to the films. The actor is currently 27, which would make him about 30 by the time Sirius Black would be introduced in the mini series. Sirius is meant to be about 34 in the books, making Mylchreest a lot closer to the intended age of the character than Gary Oldman was when he played Sirius at 44. Still, it’s admittedly still an ambitious role, as Mylchreest points out, and Oldman was already a very established and well-respected actor when he took on the role in Potter.

However, Mylcheest also showcased his deep love for the Harry Potter books and lore, which has to count for something. He said:

I really understand that world. I'm such a Harry Potter head. I'm in Gryffindor, according to Pottermore, though I really want to be in Ravenclaw. My patronus is a black swan. I remember my mate Angus got a winged horse which is pretty fucking amazing. Me and my other friend Linton used to speak about writing a prequel series. Is that embarrassing?

I personally don’t think it’s embarrassing at all, and actually makes a really good case for him to take on a role within the Wizarding World. Fans are looking for someone with a love of the source material to take on roles on the show, as this connection to the characters will likely come out on screen. Mychreest is young, but I think with the show, HBO is probably looking at a different kind of portrayal than the original movie went in with Oldman. And with such passion, I think the Bridgerton actor could bring something fresh.

When it comes to Sirius Black, however, Mychreest will almost certainly have a lot of competition. I’d be surprised if Ben Barnes didn’t go after the role, especially considering fans have been pushing for him for years. GQ also noted Kit Harrington should be in consideration, as the Game of Thrones star bears a striking resemblance to the book description of the character. It will be a highly sought after bit of casting, and we will all just have to wait and see how things shake out when the Prisoner of Azkaban season goes into production.

Corey Mylchreest has yet to be in Harry Potter; however, fans can currently see him in the film My Oxford Year, which streams with a Netflix subscription on August 1st, 2025. You can also look forward to the Harry Potter series coming soon, as those with an HBO Max subscription will be able to stream the show in 2027.