Cobra Kai EP Got Real About Failed Attempt To Get Hilary Swank On The Show, But I Love How He’s Keeping Hope Alive
I like his enthusiasm.
Cobra Kai is finished, and while The Karate Kid spinoff managed to pull a bunch of legacy stars into the series, there was one that evaded them the entire run. Despite requests to see Hilary Swank reprise her role as Julie Pierce, you can't see her in any episode of the series now available with a Netflix subscription. Now, a showrunner on the project has explained why they weren't able to get her, and also got my hopes up that we may see her character again someday.
Josh Heald spoke to EW about Cobra Kai being unable to secure The Next Karate Kid star for an appearance. He and the other showrunners ( Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg) told CinemaBlend in 2020 they had spoken about having Hilary Swank join the show. Now, we have a little more context as to what their plan was, and how they tried to bring her in for the final season:
Of course, Hilary Swank confirmed ahead of the final season that she wouldn't be appearing, and while we saw a satisfying end to Johnny and Kreese's story, there was no Julie Pierce storyline to tie in. It's a bummer we never got that, but it's good to hear the showrunners made an honest attempt to make it happen.
Josh Heald was also quick to say that while the actress turned their pitch down, it wasn't a snub of any kind. In the end, it really just came down to timing, and with so much on her plate, she wasn't even able to take a meeting with the team:
What is interesting about this story is that following the conclusion of Cobra Kai Season 5, Hilary Swank claimed that the show never contacted her. Perhaps there was some miscommunication, and the news of this attempt to get her never reached the actress, or the interview happened before the phone call.
The big takeaway here, especially if you were a fan of Karate Kid: Legends and other attempts to keep the franchise going post-Cobra Kai, is that Josh Heald hasn't given up on the idea of working with Hilary Swank. If there is a story to what's going on with Julie Pierce these days, he and the rest of the co-showrunners would like to tell it:
Nothing would thrill me more than a chance to see The Next Karate Kid star back in action as Julie Pierce in an upcoming Netflix series. I also think there's still an appetite for these stories, even though there might not have been before Cobra Kai.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Right now, it doesn't seem there are any immediate plans for a follow-up series or spinoff to Cobra Kai. That said, it was well-loved by many, and one might wonder if fans would be upset about seeing a new series centered around Hilary Swank's character if other actors from the previous series aren't involved. Perhaps there is a pitch out there that brings her into the story, while still bringing back characters we love?
For now, we'll just have to cross our fingers that someone has a pitch for another series in The Karate Kid universe, and that Hilary Swank is in the mix. In the meantime, maybe I'll give Cobra Kai another watch, especially with some spare time during the down months of Summer television.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.