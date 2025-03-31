I Watched Three Ray Nicholson Movies In The Past Year. Why I Think He's One Of The Best Up-And-Comers In The Game

Features
By published

He is more than his father's son.

Ray Nicholson looking creepy in Borderline
(Image credit: Magnet)

I don’t know about you, but I am quite sick of the nepo baby debate. I could not care less about who a celebrity’s parents are as long as they are good at what they do. Yet, there are still many artists working today whose genuine talents are ignorantly dismissed simply because they were born into privilege, and I think one such victim of this is Ray Nicholson.

The actor has experienced a steady rise in notoriety as of late, but based on posts I have seen about him on social media, many cannot seem to look past the fact that he is the son of Jack Nicholson. Now, I cannot say I blame them since the man does boast a striking resemblance to the three-time Oscar winner, but he also seems to have inherited more than that from his father. Allow me to explain by looking back at the three Ray Nicholson movies I have seen recently that convince me his skill exceeds his lineage.

Ray Nicholson wearing a white suit creepily smiling in Smile 2

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ray Nicholson Steals The Show With Just His Grin In Smile 2

My introduction to Ray Nicholson was one of the best horror movies of 2024 (let alone one of the best movies of 2024, if you ask me), Smile 2. He appears as Paul Hudson, the late boyfriend of troubled pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), for only a few minutes, but he is still a prominent figure in the film’s marketing.

It is easy to understand why we saw his face on the poster since his toothy grin lends perfectly to the terrifying sequel’s creepy concept of a shapeshifting, parasitic demon that makes its presence known by flashing its chompers. Yet, the actor also makes every minute of his performance count, especially with his commanding presence in a harrowing flashback sequence opposite Scott.

Ray Nicholson as Simon in Novocaine

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ray Nicholson Brings The Pain In Novocaine

I expressed in a previous article that I feel the final act of the new action movie, Novocaine, is a slight letdown. My main issue is that Nicholson’s dastardly character, Simon, seems to be as resilient as the hero, Nathan Caine (played by Jack Quaid, who also has famous parents, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan), who literally cannot feel pain.

However, that is my only major complaint with the flick because, in my book, Simon earns a place among the most wonderfully over-the-top action movie villains of all time with a sniveling performance by Nicholson that never feels out of place. In fact, if I had another flaw to point out, it would be that he was not in the thriller enough.

Ray Nicholson looking creepy in Borderline

(Image credit: Magnet)

Ray Nicholson Makes Borderline Somewhat Watchable

Not all of my experiences with Nicholson’s latest films have been pleasant, I must admit. I most recently caught him in a dark comedy called Borderline (now available to rent or buy on Amazon), in which he plays a delusional mental patient who breaks into the home of a pop star (played by beloved Scream Queen Samara Weaving) with the intent to marry her.

I personally believe that director Jimmy Warden’s feature debut suffers from a meandering, one-joke mess of a script that never quite finds the right momentum to be fun. However, I still had flashes of a good time, and 99.9% of the credit goes to Nicholson for the irresistibly manic energy he brings to his deeply troubled role.

So, if you still want to call Ray Nicholson a “nepo baby,” go right ahead. I, for one, believe he brings nothing but honor to the title, and I cannot wait to see what he surprises the world with next.

Jason Wiese
Jason Wiese
Content Writer

Jason Wiese writes feature stories for CinemaBlend. His occupation results from years dreaming of a filmmaking career, settling on a "professional film fan" career, studying journalism at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO (where he served as Culture Editor for its student-run print and online publications), and a brief stint of reviewing movies for fun. He would later continue that side-hustle of film criticism on TikTok (@wiesewisdom), where he posts videos on a semi-weekly basis. Look for his name in almost any article about Batman.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Kevin Peter Hall in Predator

I Know It's A Hot Take, But I've Always Preferred The Predator Series To The Alien Series. Let Me Explain...
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally

32 Meanest Things Said To Someone In A Rom-Com
Kevin Peter Hall in Predator

I Know It's A Hot Take, But I've Always Preferred The Predator Series To The Alien Series. Let Me Explain...
See more latest
Most Popular
Kevin Peter Hall in Predator
I Know It's A Hot Take, But I've Always Preferred The Predator Series To The Alien Series. Let Me Explain...
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally
32 Meanest Things Said To Someone In A Rom-Com
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven the Hunter
I Heard Kraven The Hunter Was A Bad Movie, But I Think It Is Something Worse
Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby holding up the Blue French Horn on How I Met Your Mother
The Story Behind How I Met Your Mother's Iconic Blue French Horn: What Inspired It And Where It Is Now
A still frame of Timothee Chalamet from A Complete Unknown.
After A Complete Unknown, I Want More Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan, And There's Another Story That Would Be Perfect
Vox Machina, Allura, and Kim in the snow for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3
As We Wait For The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4, I Need These Reveals From Critical Role's Stories Untold Book To Make The Cut
Brett, Catherine, Birdie, and Alice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1x04
Grosse Pointe Garden Society Is My Favorite New Network TV Show Of 2025 (So Far), But NBC's Latest Move Worries Me
Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street
32 Movies About The Corporate World That Make Us Want To Quit Our Jobs
Jinwoo in Solo Leveling.
I'm Loving Solo Leveling Season 2, But I Have An Unpopular Opinion About The Main Character's Aura
Moana 2 Moana holding up child to wave
I Finally Saw Moana 2, And I Need To Talk About One Scene That Really Irritated Me