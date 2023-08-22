A TikTok Went Viral About How To Avoid Florence Pugh's Nude Scenes In Oppenheimer. Twitter Did Not Hold Back In Its Responses
Twitter is roasting a woman who had an extreme reaction to Florence Pugh's nudity in Oppenheimer.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has become one of the director’s most successful films. People are already talking about Oscar possibilities for Robert Downey Jr. and others. However, outside of the great performances, there is another element that is getting its fair share of press, Florence Pugh’s nudity. The actress appears naked in a couple of scenes in the film, a fact that has run afoul of censors, as well as one couple on TikTok that has now gone viral.
A video, now taken down, from the That’sNotLove TikTok account has gone viral on Twitter after it was reposted there. In the clip, a woman explains how she and her husband handled the nudity in Oppenheimer, which apparently required the woman’s husband to shield his eyes from the images.
this actually makes me feel like i’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/gOZIbxz1mFAugust 20, 2023
Needless to say, the internet is now having something of a field day at the woman’s expense. Nudity in R-rated films isn’t exactly unusual or considered to be that extreme, which has led most commenting on the repost to wonder just what the big deal is about looking at some boobs…
To be fair this woman isn’t the only one who had a problem with Florence Pugh’s breasts. Oppenheimer was digitally altered in some nations to put clothes on the actresses so that she wasn’t seen naked. Nudity is a significant taboo in a lot of places, including here for many people, but a lot of people don’t really understand why it’s that big a deal…
The TikTok page where the video was first posted seems to be largely focused on the evils of porn, which at least lends some understanding to where the woman is coming from, though certainly there’s a significant gap between what happens in Oppenheimer and actual pornography. But I guess the scenes of Florence Pugh naked are close enough. At the end of the day if nudity is the problem, then Oppenheimer is a problem…
It’s mostly interesting because while there is nudity, and there are even simulated sex scenes, none of it is designed to be particularly titillating. It might be one thing if the scenes were extreme, but this is still very much a Christopher Nolan movie, and I think there’s a reason we’ve never seen those sorts of scenes in his films before. But maybe for some people, a naked Florence Pugh can stir up feelings they’d rather avoid…
While the original post has been taken down, likely because it was being inundated with comments of its own, the woman who posted the original video has created a sort of response, showing that if nothing else she has a sense of humor about the whole thing.
@thatsnotlove ♬ When girls get scared - Scream Girl
At this point, it doesn’t appear that Florence Pugh’s naked body is set to cause the downfall of civilization, but it’s still early. Oppenheimer is still in theaters now for those brave enough to see it.
