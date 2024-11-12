Tom Cruise's Epic Paris Olympics Game Stunt May Be A Part Of The New Mission: Impossible Movie, And It Makes It Even More Insane

Here is your mission for today, should you choose to accept it. Believe my new theory that Tom Cruise’s magnificent stunt at the conclusion of the Paris Olympic Games is part of an elaborate filming sequence that will be included in the next Mission: Impossible movie, which just received a new trailer and an updated title.

Given Tom Cruise’s penchant for unforgettable stunts , very few of us batted an eye when we heard that he had plans to help close the Olympic Games by skydiving from the roof of the venue, collecting the Olympic flag, and then “transporting” it to Los Angeles – the site of the next Summer Games. And sure enough, Cruise rappelled down on a wire from the roof of the Olympic colosseum, rode a motorcycle through Paris, skydived out of an airplane, and safely delivered the Olympic flag to its destination.

Now, I was very happy to accept the fact that Tom Cruise had no ulterior motives for this stunt. That he simply wanted to end the Paris Games in a splashy fashion, and help build anticipation for the Los Angeles games with an elaborate Hollywood stunt. This is what Cruise does, and he’s the best in the world at doing it.

Then, however, it was brought to my attention that the outfit that Tom Cruise wears in the Paris portion of the Olympic Games stunt matches PERFECTLY to an outfit that Ethan Hunt is wearing in the just-released trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning teaser. And there’s NO WAY that is a coincidence. Here’s a shot of Cruise walking through the audience of Olympic athletes in Paris:

(Image credit: Paramount)

And here’s Ethan Hunt in the trailer, wearing the exact same clothes.

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

And you know that probably means, right? It means that in the next Mission: Impossible movie, Ethan Hunt is going to have to break into the Olympic Games.

How else do you explain away the fact that Cruise happens to be wearing Ethan Hunt’s wardrobe from an upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel? You can’t. Over the years, Hunt has had to infiltrate all sorts of impossible locations, from the Kremlin to the CIA in the 1996 original film that started the franchise. Heck, that moment is TEASED in the new trailer, and it’s the ONLY archive footage shown. It has to be shown for a reason. And I think the reason is that Cruise is telling us, “Ethan will infiltrate the Paris Olympics in this upcoming movie.” I’m on to you, Agent Hunt.

Look, there’s a chance I’m wrong. If you keep watching the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer, it looks like Cruise is still wearing that same outfit during a ridiculous airplane stunt that has him hanging from a plane that has turned upside down. And you KNOW Cruise isn’t using any CGI to pull that off. Where is that stunt set? Will it also involve the Olympics? Or have we stumbled on a wardrobe similarity that won’t play into the movie at all?