Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's Teaser Has Two Huge Franchise Callbacks That Have Officially Blown My Mind

Despite my lukewarm feelings for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, I’ve been waiting for any details I can get about the upcoming 2025 movie that picks up where the previous film’s story left off. Sure enough the whispers were true, as the first look at Tom Cruise’s next potential blockbuster has finally debuted to the world, and we finally have a proper title for Mission: Impossible 8.

But on top of learning that his next picture is officially titled Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, there are two really huge franchise callbacks that have officially blown my mind. So take a look at that trailer above, and then let’s jump into the details the IMF definitely wants us to discuss.

Angela Bassett Is Back As President Erika Sloane?

One shot that really excited me was the fact that we now know that Angela Bassett will be in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. While Bassett's original Dead Reckoning role never happened, it looks like my theory about that Mission: Impossible 7 easter egg was absolutely true.

Unless my memory of the official IMF record is foggy, I believe we’ve seen this dastardly device from Mission: Impossible III make its franchise return. Seeing as we still don’t know what the Rabbit’s Foot actually does, this could be the answer to one of the greatest questions that have been lingering in the air.

Pulling out stops like these, I’m starting to think that maybe this is an adventure that lives up to its name. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning ’s release date asks us to trust Ethan Hunt one last time, on May 23, 2025.

