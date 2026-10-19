Tom Hiddleston Got A Note On Thor's Set That Made One Loki Scene A+: ‘The Results Are In The Film Forever’

Like so many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, I’ve watched Tom Hiddleston expertly play the role of Loki for a while. It’s honestly wild to think he’s been playing the Asgardian trickster-turned-God of Stories for over 15 years now. Of course, his tenure in the MCU began with 2011’s Thor (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). Hiddleston’s work in the movie is excellent and, before a major scene, he apparently received a key note, which I’d say is a major reason why the moment is so great.

Before Loki ever died multiple deaths across various timelines or became a member of the Time Variance Authority, he was a prince who was jealous of his brother, Thor. Hiddleston’s character eventually stepped into villain territory after learning he was the son of Frost Giant king Laufey. That discovery culminated in a tense confrontation between Loki and his adopted father, Odin. Hiddleston recently watched and reflected on the filming the scene and remembered what director Kenneth Branagh told him before filming the big moment:

I remember it like it was yesterday. Ken [Branagh] had said to me, ‘When you say tell me,” say it really quietly. And then if he doesn’t hear you and he doesn’t tell you, demand that he tell you and don’t take no for an answer.’ And so that extraordinary explosion, when I say, ‘Tell me,’ there had been this silence on the other side of the camera, as Tony didn’t say anything. And I just screamed.

That guttural scream was definitely effective for me when I first saw Thor years ago, and it still strikes a chord today. It’s perfectly executed by Hiddleston and, ahead of that, Branagh seemed more than aware of how such a delivery would be crucial while portraying Loki’s frustration and desperation. Good on the Belfast helmer for giving that note to his actor. Of course, given the Oscar winner’s storytelling prowess, the notion of him delivering such an insight isn’t surprising. Hiddleston also said this when discussing the scene with BAFTA:

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What happened, as a result of that, in the take, there was a palpable emotional reality that was taking place, as I say, in the moment. I couldn’t have cultivated it. I couldn’t have brought it in from yesterday. And the results are in the film forever.

I understand exactly what the Life of Chuck means in regard to not having been able to draw that emotion from other sources. For a scene like that, such an emotion is quite specific, and I’m glad he and Branagh hit the right note. While the God of Thunder’s first solo film may not be super high on the list of best MCU films, it’s still a solid and fun entry in the canon due to moments like the scene between Loki and Odin. Check out Hiddleston watching it in the Instagram post below:

Having initially auditioned for Thor, Hiddleston credits Tim Burton’s Batman for his desire to play a villain in a superhero movie. The character, of course, ended up becoming much more than a bad guy and is now arguably as beloved as any MCU hero. With that, it was quite emotional when Loki’s journey seemed to end with the conclusion of his eponymous TV show’s second season. However, we’ve since learned that the antihero will return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Tom Hiddleston has promised that the forthcoming superhero flick won’t undo Loki’s new status, which gives me comfort. I’m also hopeful that Hiddleston will get a scene or two filled with some genuine catharsis not unlike that confrontation scene he got a note on all those years ago. Fans can see how Loki’s journey continues when Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule.