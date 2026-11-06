Tom Hiddleston Thought Of The Original 6 Avengers Ahead Of Final Loki Scene (And I’m Not Crying, You Are)

Tom Hiddleston is once again getting me nostalgic for all things Marvel, and his latest interview is making me more emotional than watching his Pompeii documentary. We last saw Loki finally getting everything he wanted, only to give it up to literally hold the timelines together. Ever since, I’ve been wondering what the actor was thinking about in that moment. Turns out, Hiddleston was thinking about the original six Avengers ahead of that final Loki Season 2 scene. (I’m not crying, you are.)

The actor thinking back to the very beginning is especially poignant ahead of his confirmed return as our favorite trickster in the next upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. Honestly, I should have been more prepared for emotion when Hiddleston stopped by the On Film podcast to chat with Kevin McCarthy about, you guessed it, his film career. This is why the actor took us back to that chair in the big blue space and shouted out the directing duo behind Loki Season 2:

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson had given me this amazing instruction. They said, ‘We're going to be ready for you in about 45 minutes. Why don't you go and sit in your trailer and just have a think about the journey that it's taken to get here for you? Not for Loki, but for you. And I sat, and I thought about the 15 years that it's been and the people that I've met and the actors that have become my friends and the directors and the crew members and the experiences and the joy and the shared challenge and the roller coaster of it.

There’s something lovely about the way Hiddleston described being able to see everyone, including the entire crew, from his chair. This is almost identical to what we see at the end of Loki, which found the god watching his friends from afar. It certainly has been a long journey for the actor as the God of Mischief, who started with the MCU as a ‘newly discovered’ talent. Now, he’s so well-known that he’s being recognized by monks (as Mr. Loki) while filming Tenzing with Willem Defoe in the mountains.

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However, this isn’t the first time the Loki actor has shared the advice that helped him bring out the emotional depth of a scene. He previously shared a BTS story about what led to a “beautiful explosion” during the Thor scene where Loki is confronting Odin over being a Frost Giant. Turns out, the director, Kenneth Branagh, told him not to take no for an answer, which is what led to the raw emotions we saw in the movie. So it makes sense that the director would come to mind when thinking about his journey:

I thought about Kenneth Branagh. I thought about Chris Hemsworth, all the original six Avengers. Every director, every crew member, every costumer, every makeup artist. There's some people I'd worked with, and I came back to the set and I felt like I was just like this was the end of that moment. And so what you see really is in that moment is, of course, I'm playing Loki and Loki's holding all the timelines together. But, at the same time, and I owe great credit to Justin and Aaron for asking me to do it. In my own heart, I'm holding all those people in my mind.

I fully expected the Hemsworth shout-out (and am still crossing my fingers for an on-screen reunion), but I didn’t expect him to include the other original Avengers. (In addition to Hemsworth, we had Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr.) Knowing this is going to make a future rewatch even more bittersweet.

You can feel the love he has for the cast and crew, including every single person who helped bring Loki to life behind the scenes. So it makes sense that Hiddleston was on board with returning after the “closure” of the finale. Though he assures us that we’ll be picking up with the God of Mischief (now the God of Stories) from that emotional moment. The actor certainly succeeded in making me want to do another rewatch, and more than what’s on the Doomsday approved list.

Doomsday will finally come to the 2026 movie schedule on December 18, and we’ve already seen the first glimpses of Hiddleston’s return in the trailer. (Plus, that added scene in Endgame: Encore.) So be sure to go back and rewatch that final Loki moment and don’t forget your tissues.