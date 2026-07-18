Tom Hiddleston Makes A Promise About Loki’s Role In Avengers: Doomsday, And I’m Relieved

When Marvel Studios revealed its massive Avengers: Doomsday cast over a year ago, there were plenty of big names that stuck out. One of the most notable actors to be revealed via one of those set chairs was Tom Hiddleston, who was confirmed to be reprising his role as Loki. I’m personally glad that the former God of Mischief will play a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest superhero epic. Now, I’m even more enthusiastic about Hiddleston’s return, thanks to a promise he just made about the movie.

The last time MCU fans saw Loki was during the Season 2 finale of his eponymous show, which was emotional to say the least. Hiddleston’s beloved character saved his allies – and the entire multiverse – by personally wrangling the various timelines and permanently remaining in place to manage them. With that, the God of Mischief essentially became the God of Stories. It was a fitting end for the character, and it’s one I don’t want to be undone in any way. On that note, Hiddleston spoke to THR about Doomsday, and said this:

Loki felt like a closure. And when Marvel called about Avengers: Doomsday, it was going to be starting from that end point. So there was no sense of unstitching or undoing all of that development. That development still stands as a place to begin.

Of course, the well-trained star didn’t divulge any specific details about his character’s role in the upcoming Avengers flick. What his sentiments seem to indicate to me, however, is that Doomsday won’t seek to reverse the Asgardian prince’s position in some form or fashion. So I’m not expecting to be freed from that throne at the center of the multiverse and put in a position to reunite with friends like Mobius, Sylvie, Hunter B-15 and OB.

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Just a few years ago, it was uncertain whether Tom Hiddleston would even return to the MCU at all. The British actor initially didn’t seem too bullish about donning his golden horns again shortly after Loki (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) ended. However, Hiddleston later clarified those comments while speaking with CinemaBlend, saying that he hadn’t completely closed the door and that he was “keeping an open heart and an open mind.”

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There are also a few other actors in this movie who play characters who’ve had somewhat definitive endings. Chief among them is Steve Rogers, who returns to the fray following his happily ever after in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. And, of course, there’s the metal-faced elephant in the room that is Doctor Doom, who’s played by Robert Downey Jr. following his lengthy stint as Iron Man. As of right now, a connection between Tony Stark and Doom has not been confirmed, but I’m also hoping that doesn’t taint Stark’s sacrifice in Endgame.

Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo – alongside screenwriters Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely – will be dealing with a lot of characters who’ve been absent from the shared universe for some time now, including Shuri, Shang-Chi and many of the OG X-Men characters. The Russos have obviously balanced various characters in Marvel movies before, but this one seems like it could be an even greater feat. Rumors even suggest that Loki only has a handful of scenes.

Nevertheless, I’m confident that Tom Hiddleston’s antihero as well as the rest of the characters will get their moments to shine. Fans can see Loki make his grand return when Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.