I Just Found Out Tom Holland Asked To Tailor His Odyssey Skirt Shorter For A Hilarious Reason

The Odyssey, one of the highest-grossing films of the 2026 movie schedule, is a serious movie that blends mythological themes and modern storytelling as it explores the journey of Odysseus as he faces a dangerous voyage through fantastical realms on his way back to his family. And its director, Christopher Nolan, is a revered filmmaker known for paying attention to little details as he brings his signature narrative and visual style to life on the big screen. That doesn’t mean hilarious behind-the-scenes moments and shenanigans don’t still happen during production, and one in particular involves Tom Holland requesting skirt alterations.

The fantasy epic marked Tom Holland’s first time working with the filmmaker, and boy does he have some memorable stories to share from the experience. For example, according to Variety, who was at the November 10 FYC event, the current Spider-Man decided to take matters of his skirt into his own hands with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, asking her to hem it to help give him some height on screen.

In the 75-minute documentary Behind the Scenes of The Odyssey, chronicling the making of the three-hour blockbuster, Holland revealed that his reasoning for the change didn’t matter because you can’t sneak anything by Christopher Nolan. He said:

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I asked Ellen, the costume designer, I said, ‘Could you just make the skirt a little shorter?’ It’ll make me look a little taller.

Estimated to fall somewhere between 5’6” and 5’8”, I can absolutely understand wanting to appear as tall as possible while starring in such a big movie.

I also appreciate that the Peter Parker actor has enough self-awareness to make such a request. Apparently, he even got the request fulfilled when the costume designer had his tailored skirt ready six weeks later. However, Christopher Nolan noticed that something was amiss and had the following question:

Two seconds into taking in the costume, [Christopher Nolan] was like, ‘How come the skirt is shorter?’

Critics heaped praise on The Odyssey, and the box office numbers reflected that audiences couldn’t get enough, so the length of Tom Holland’s skirt clearly had no effect on the ultimate outcome. But personally, I now wish I knew what the actor’s response was when the Inception director asked what happened. Did he cop to his attempt to look taller on screen? Did he try to play it off in some other way? Did the filmmaker find it as hilarious as I do?

Without a camera turned on them both in that moment, we might never know for sure, but I’m not surprised that someone as meticulous as Christopher Nolan noticed almost immediately and called out the change.

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There have already been plenty of memorable stories about the shoot, as Matt Damon talked about being “wet” and “cold” during portions of the production while Charlize Theron acted through massive winds that got up to 30 to 40 miles per hour. Now, I hope we get more silly tales like this one from Tom Holland.

With The Odyssey expected to be a major awards contender this year, I feel like that's very possible. So, here's hoping we get to learn more about Tom Holland trying to shorten his skirt for this Christopher Nolan epic.