Tom Hiddleston Was Asked If Loki Is Dying Again In Doomsday. It Didn’t Go Well

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping the fandom on its collective toes, thanks to exciting new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks are always looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, but the anticipation surrounding The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday is on another level entirely. The revealed Doomsday cast list includes Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and the actor was recently asked if his signature character was going to die ... yet again. His attempts to not reveal any spoilers were almost comical.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, and there are countless rumors and theories about what might go down. Hiddleston recently appeared in the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where he was asked if he or Patrick Stewart will win for most onscreen Marvel deaths after the forthcoming blockbuster hits theaters. After debating how many times Loki has perished before our eyes, he said:

I'm not as well-versed in the Patrick Stewart lore. Look, if I keep going down the path of the end of this sentence, I will find myself revealing things that... it depends what you ...I'm going to stop. I have to stop.

There's a video of the podcast, and watching Hiddleston struggle to respond without giving anything away is truly hilarious. Listen, Marvel's security is notoriously tight, and the man's been guarding the franchise's secrets for a decade and change. So, while he nearly said something he wasn't supposed to, the 45 year-old actor managed to get through the interview without revealing too much (much to my chagrin).

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A number of MCU actors are known for accidentally revealing things they shouldn't, but Tom Hiddleston has historically not been one of them. For instance, Tom Holland has let a number of things slip over the years. Then there's Mark Ruffalo, who spoiled Infinity War's ending before the movie had officially hit theaters. The Thor star was not about to join those ranks, and managed to keep tight-lipped about Loki's fate in the next Avengers movie.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that Loki has already "died" a number of times. He died in Thor's arms during The Dark World, although this was later revealed to be an illusion. The original version of the character then perished at the start of Infinity War, after unsuccessfully trying to take out Thanos. After that storyline was tidied up, there was Loki's Season 2 finale, which saw an alternate version of Tom Hiddleston's character physically hold the entire multiverse together at the End of Time.

Given his new multi-versal position, it should be interesting to see how Loki factors into the action of the next Avengers film. He was briefly shown in Doomsday's trailer, but there are more questions than answers about his role. And that includes whether or not we might see the God of Mischief die once again.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Loki makes it out of the mysterious blockbuster alive.