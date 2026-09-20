Tom Holland's Annoying Stretching On Set Led To An A+ Brand New Day Scene

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marked Tom Holland’s seventh time playing the beloved Marvel superhero. And, as the actor has admitted lately, doing stunts isn’t like they were when he first started playing the character at 18. He’s got to stretch and take more breaks than before. And, funny enough, that fact actually inspired one great gag in the movie.

Those who've seen Brand New Day probably remembers the stretching scene. (I mean hasn’t everyone seen it? It just surpassed a top-grossing Star Wars movie at the box office, and it's the highest grossing film amongst 2026 movie releases.) Right before the wall-crawler fights some bad guys in the third act, he stops and works out his body a bit. Here’s what Tom Holland had to say about how that scene came to be:

That joke actually was something that we came up with on the day, because every stunt scene would be delayed by this 10-minute stretching sequence that I would have to do myself. And then, we were on set one day, and we had these amazing background actors that just were really kind of bringing a lot to the scene. And then, Destin and I were like, ‘Well, what if we added this, like, whole stretching bit?’

Holland shared the story while on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and it is too good! I love this behind-the-scenes bit from the fan-favorite actor because, when I saw the scene for the first time, it felt like a natural requirement for Spidey given the character is a bit older now.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

On an even funnier note Holland shared that he and the crew almost took the stretching bit in Brand New Day even further. In his words:

And then, there's actually a shot that's not in the movie where we put my stunt double in the suit, and he did the splits and it would cut in, but it was too much.

It's hard not to love the hilarious ideas Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton were coming up with while filming Brand New Day. All in all, it sounds like a very collaborative and fun process on set.

As Holland admitted on the Late Night, reprising the role of Spider-Man this time was “a real kick in the nuts” and a “reality check” for him, because his body isn’t the same as it was when he first started over a decade ago. And, as he joked in another interview, he’s starting to feel "too old for this".

Holland turned 30 back in June and, five years prior, he actually made a comment that generated a lot of discussion. The Cherry star said, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” Holland recently responded to the quote, saying that “maybe I need to change the quote to 37.”

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The actor may not be a teenager anymore, but I definitely like to see him continue playing the character. He got super jacked this time around, proving he's still in great shape. Not only that, but it definitely feels like there’s a lot more that can be explored with his Peter Parker before he passes the baton.

Another Spider-Man movie hasn’t been added to the list of upcoming Marvel movies, but we know he’ll return. And let Tom Holland's BTS story remind us to remember to stretch before exercise. Because, hey even the friendly neighborhood hero needs to!