How Top Gun And Rocky Served As Inspiration For The Gran Turismo Movie
Please tell me this means a kick-ass theme song is in the cards as well.
It’s still kind of a head-scratcher that director Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo adaptation is less of a traditional “video game movie,” and more of a biopic. Telling the true story of gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), it’s more of an inspirational tale than a hard-driving fantasy. Though having said that, one of the writers for this entry on the 2023 movie release schedule actually explained how this very real story still drew inspiration from some of the most iconic films of all time. And the two beloved cinematic stalwarts in question are none other than Rocky and Top Gun.
Co-writer Zach Baylin spoke with Empire as part of the early press rounds for this latest Playstation game adaptation. While discussing his approach to the racing movie, Baylin revealed that he was able to mind some very relatable elements from the aforementioned ‘80s action and sports flicks. When speaking on the matter, the screenwriter specifically said the following:
If this pitch isn’t the perfect combination to describe Sony’s new film, I don’t know what is. As if what we know about Gran Turismo wasn’t enough to get me hyped, the fact that it's been influenced by Rocky Balboa and Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is even more of a bonus. Sports underdog stories are already a draw for me as a moviegoer, and the promise a story that works in those levels of heart and danger firmly puts this movie right in my zone of interest.
It should also be mentioned that Zach Baylin's -- who was a 2022 Academy Award nominee -- was certainly a fantastic fit for this sort of pitch, too. He earned that awards nod for famously tackling King Richard's inspiring story, which depicted the Williams sisters’ rise through the tennis world. And that tale definitely mirrors what this video game adaptation is trying to go for. If Baylin puts those skills to work again with co-writer Jason Hall, their account of Jann Mardenborough’s high-velocity Cinderella story will only be better for it. Such efforts could also go a long way should the studio consider an awards-season push.
For the moment, Sony’s certainly hoping that this Top Gun and Rocky-infused formula will draw crowds to this film, which is co-headlined by David Harbour and Orlando Bloom. While Gran Turismo’s wide theatrical release has been shifted to August 25th, the studio is now running two preview weekends before that engagement. So you may not have to wait as long as you’d think to see this potential box office underdog story for yourself.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
