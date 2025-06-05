Brad Pitt’s F1 Has Screened, And These First Reactions Should Have Movie Lovers Racing To The Theater

Some movies are practically required to be seen in theaters, and after we all witnessed Top Gun: Maverick a few years ago, it should come as no surprise that Brad Pitt’s F1, the new movie from director Joseph Kosinski, is another one of them. The upcoming sports drama is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on June 27, and the first reactions to early screenings make me think fans are going to be racing to get their tickets for the biggest screen available.

F1 the Movie tells the story of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former Formula 1 driver who retired after a horrific crash. He’s asked to return to the sport to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix team. Erik Davis of Fandango assures us we don’t have to be racing fans to be glued to this movie. He recommends seeing it in IMAX for the best experience or even in 4DX for the motion seats, tweeting:

Joseph Kosinski’s F1 hits the gas and doesn’t stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch. You definitely feel shades of TOP GUN MAVERICK in that it plays like an old school summer blockbuster. What a ride.

The Nerds of Color say this is the epitome of a summer blockbuster, as Joseph Kosinski takes audiences on an absolute thrill ride but doesn’t skimp on the emotional beats. In their words:

F1 is a fun, fast-paced thrill ride with a ton of heart! Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are electric! But the star of the show are the exhilarating race sequences that truly put you in the driver’s seat! A reminder of why we love summer blockbusters!

Comparisons to Top Gun: Maverick are inevitable, and those who were able to catch an early screening seem to think the movie lives up to that phenomenally high bar. Parth Chaturvedi posts:

Joseph Kosinski floors it from the first frame, epic races, jaw-dropping sound design, killer editing, gorgeous cinematography, and a pulse-pounding score. It’s TOP GUN: MAVERICK on wheels. Blockbuster loading for WB!

Beanz also compares it to Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie and says the leading actors are a treat to watch together. The post reads:

Buckle up, F1 is an high octane thrill ride. It’s one of those films that you go to the movies for. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are both dynamic. This is top gun for F1 racing fans. Truly a racing movie for a new generation.

In addition to the great casting, with co-stars including Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem, as well as many real-life Formula 1 drivers, F1 boasts a score by Hans Zimmer and an impressive soundtrack with the likes of Tate McRae and Roddy Ricch. Tim Chan writes:

Just got out of F1 screening: film was more emotional than I had anticipated, Brad Pitt is hotter than ever, soundtrack (with Tate! Roddy! Rosé!) is perfect accompaniment to the race scenes.

It does sound like quite the immersive experience, like audience members will really be put in the driver’s seat, but Drew Taylor of The Wrap also notes its incredible heart, posting:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

F1 is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see, but none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge of your seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it.

Many of the first reactions specify that you don’t have to be a Formula 1 fan to enjoy this movie. However, you might find yourself taking an interest in the sport after it’s finished. Maude Garrett said:

F1 is so freaking good. It has all the adrenaline, heart, pacing, story and character that completely fleshes out this movie into excellence. I can only imagine how much MORE I would love this movie if I was a fan of F1 racing! 🏎️ 💨 Maybe I am now?

With all of the anticipation surrounding the Brad Pitt movie, as well as the trailer’s wild racing scenes and the above reactions, I’m even more pumped for Friday, June 27. Hopefully, we’ll learn even more in the next couple of weeks when critics’ reviews come out.