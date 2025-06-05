Brad Pitt’s F1 Has Screened, And These First Reactions Should Have Movie Lovers Racing To The Theater
‘It’s Top Gun: Maverick on wheels.’
Some movies are practically required to be seen in theaters, and after we all witnessed Top Gun: Maverick a few years ago, it should come as no surprise that Brad Pitt’s F1, the new movie from director Joseph Kosinski, is another one of them. The upcoming sports drama is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on June 27, and the first reactions to early screenings make me think fans are going to be racing to get their tickets for the biggest screen available.
F1 the Movie tells the story of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former Formula 1 driver who retired after a horrific crash. He’s asked to return to the sport to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix team. Erik Davis of Fandango assures us we don’t have to be racing fans to be glued to this movie. He recommends seeing it in IMAX for the best experience or even in 4DX for the motion seats, tweeting:
The Nerds of Color say this is the epitome of a summer blockbuster, as Joseph Kosinski takes audiences on an absolute thrill ride but doesn’t skimp on the emotional beats. In their words:
Comparisons to Top Gun: Maverick are inevitable, and those who were able to catch an early screening seem to think the movie lives up to that phenomenally high bar. Parth Chaturvedi posts:
Beanz also compares it to Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie and says the leading actors are a treat to watch together. The post reads:
In addition to the great casting, with co-stars including Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem, as well as many real-life Formula 1 drivers, F1 boasts a score by Hans Zimmer and an impressive soundtrack with the likes of Tate McRae and Roddy Ricch. Tim Chan writes:
It does sound like quite the immersive experience, like audience members will really be put in the driver’s seat, but Drew Taylor of The Wrap also notes its incredible heart, posting:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Many of the first reactions specify that you don’t have to be a Formula 1 fan to enjoy this movie. However, you might find yourself taking an interest in the sport after it’s finished. Maude Garrett said:
With all of the anticipation surrounding the Brad Pitt movie, as well as the trailer’s wild racing scenes and the above reactions, I’m even more pumped for Friday, June 27. Hopefully, we’ll learn even more in the next couple of weeks when critics’ reviews come out.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.