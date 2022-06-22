Top Gun Maverick’s Director Has A Funny Story About How He And Tom Cruise Concocted Some Of The Insane Fighter Pilot Footage In The Film
Top Gun: Maverick had a very specific goal in mind when planning the movie's action.
By now, a lot of people have seen Top Gun: Maverick and experienced the impressive fighter jet action that the movie has on offer. In the lead up to the movie we heard a lot about the movie’s commitment to getting that footage practically, and the work that Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast put in, in order to make it happen. Director Joseph Kosinski previously spoke about how that was done, and perhaps more importantly, why it was necessary.
A big part of the reason why Top Gun: Maverick needed to use real jets is, of course, that it’s the only way Tom Cruise was ever going to make the movie. We know about Cruise’s commitment to realism and director Joseph Kowalski, having previously directed Cruise in Oblivion, knew that to be the case. Beyond that, however, Kosinski also told a CinemaCon audience earlier this year that the movie not only needed practical footage, but needed it to be better than what was already available in the world. The director explained…
So it wasn’t just about getting real fighter jet footage, but getting it in such a way that it would still wow a big screen audience. That certainly raised the bar, and it’s what eventually led to the version of Top Gun: Maverick we got and the insane action sequences we saw. They figured out how to cram multiple IMAX cameras into a cockpit. The movie is a massive IMAX spectacle. Then had to get the cast trained to be able handle the high intensity work. Kosinski continues…
The Top Gun training program clearly worked, though, some, like Miles Teller, had some initial health issues because of it. In the end, everybody got up in the air and the result was some fantastic aerial combat sequences. If there is a Top Gun 3 in 20 years that movie is going to have its work cut out for it.
