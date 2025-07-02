Why Was Sydney Sweeney At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Anyway? An Insider Has A Very Hollywood Explanation

This past weekend was the Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez, and the expensive, star-studded event has continues to make headlines. While rumors about Lady Gaga negotiating millions to perform turned out to be false, there were celebs like the Kardashians in attendance. Fans were surprised that Sydney Sweeney was also in attendance, but an insider explained why this decision was reportedly made.

There are always new Sydney Sweeney projects coming out, both on the small and silver screens. And it turns out that her thriving career is a big reason why she went to the Bezos wedding. Per an anonymous source who spoke to Page Six, she “came to pay respects to the boss", since she's working on a blockbuster for Amazon MGM Studios. Specifically, a movie adaptation of the video game Split Fiction. So while she "is not friends" with either the bride or groom, the star of Euphoria (which is streaming with a Max subscription) attended the festivities in Venice anyway.

It's unclear if this upcoming video game adaptation will be heading to theaters or be available to stream for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Regardless, Sweeney is reportedly trying to network and ensure that her Split Fiction movie will end up a reality.

The 27 year-old actress has been making a number of notable business decisions lately, including the formation of her production company Fifty-Fifty films. She also didn't mind Madame Web being a flop, as it started a collaboration with Sony, which would later distribute her romantic comedy Anyone But You. If this report is to be believed, her choice to attend the Bezos wedding was also career-minded.

Sydney Sweeney has become a style icon, and she once again turned heads when attending the nuptials in Milan. Check it out her look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/GC Images)

The reports about what went down in Venice are still rolling out, including just how expensive Jeff Bezos' wedding was. For instance, Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend got into hot water over ripping her vintage dress. There were plenty of bold fashion choices happening from the various celebrities who were in attendance, including Kylie Jenner's bow dress.

Although the reports about Lady Gaga and Elton John asking for millions to perform at the wedding were recently shut down online, a few notable musicians did sets at the event. Namely recording artist Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli's son Matteo. And I have to assume that even more information about this party will trickle out over the forthcoming days.

As for Sydney Sweeney, the sky's seemingly the limit for her career. While fans are hyped for Euphoria Season 3, she's established herself as an accomplish film actress and producer. She's got a number of upcoming projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond, including (hopefully) that video game movie with Amazon MGM.