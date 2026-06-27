‘I’m Doing That?!’ The Toy Story 5 Storyline That Was Awkward For Tim Allen To Record

SPOILERS for Toy Story 5 ahead.

We got a monumental moment in Toy Story 5, as Jessie and Buzz shared a kiss! After the sequel explores Jessie’s backstory and develops her character, she plants a big smooch on Buzz Lightyear upon their reunion, who’s been itching to ask her to marry him the whole movie. It’s a sweet scene, but Tim Allen got honest about how awkward it was to record the moment in the newest Disney movie.

The 73-year-old has been playing Buzz Lightyear for over 30 years, but there’s a specific reason why the romance of it all felt odd to him at first. In his words to Us Weekly:

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[It was] creepy! When I’m doing [Toy Story], I’m literally an 8-year-old kid. That’s what the personality I feel is inside Buzz, is my 11-year-old. So it’s like, ‘Oh God, oh no, I’m doing that?!

Now, this totally makes sense! Sure, Buzz Lightyear has grown older in a sense across the past five movies, but he still thinks of the character as a little kid on his end. So, it was tough to wrap his head around the maturity of Buzz and Jessie being outwardly romantic this time around, with both a kissing scene and a wedding. As he continued:

Every time there’s a kissing scene, everybody gets really quiet in the room. Especially when [Elizabeth was] a little younger. And that is exactly how I responded [to Buzz kissing Jessie]. I remember when I first read it, I said, ‘Are you going to show this?’ It’s like Woody’s bald spot. You kind of move them out of the animated thing, and it gets into some larger dramatic questions. Can they get married? And let’s move on from there.

You gotta love this reaction. Buzz and Jessie’s big kiss is pretty innocent, but as he recalls, he found himself a bit shocked about it when he first read it on the page.

Tim Allen also couldn't help but think about his youngest daughter, Elizabeth, who is 17 (his other one, Kate, is 36). As he shared, he still distinctly remembers a time when she would have an adverse reaction to kissing. He compared his daughter’s past reactions to that of his own when he learned Buzz and Jessie would be smooching in Toy Story 5.

That being said, obviously, he approves of the scene now. As he added:

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I loved [it] because it affects everybody in the room. You know, adults, and then kids go, ‘Eew!’ You got that potpourri of responses.

Test Your Toy Story Knowledge (Image credit: Pixar, Disney) Toy Story Experts Should Ace This Crossword Puzzle Quiz

Both Tim Allen and Tom Hanks have been candid about their initial hesitancy to be in another Toy Story movie. In Allen’s case, he found the fifth movie’s story “really clever” and got himself excited to go back in the recording booth to play Buzz Lightyear again. He’s also been vocal about how “hysterical” he thinks the 100 Buzz B-plot is.

Buzz and Jessie’s romance in Toy Story 5 is a sweet advancement to their storyline after there’s been a wink to their interest in each other in past movies. They also get a lovely wedding moment staged by Bonnie, her new friend Blaze, and the rest of the toys during playtime. How adorable was it for Toy Story to give these two a Disney-worthy happily ever after?