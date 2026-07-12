I’m Unsure If Tim Allen Will Do More Toy Story, But I Love His Idea For A Different Disney Project

Disney and Pixar are currently basking in the box office success of Toy Story 5, which has smashed records and earned critical acclaim like its predecessors. Director Andrew Stanton doesn’t miss a beat, and the same can be said for Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack and the rest of the cast. Of course, now there’s a question as to whether the stars will reunite for a sixth movie. I’m not sure if the cast will have the opportunity to reprise their roles but, for right now, I’m just focused on another idea Allen has for the House of Mouse.

Although Allen has admitted to being shocked by just how long the Toy Story franchise has been going, he still relishes his role as Buzz Lightyear. What’s more is that like so many of us, the Shifting Gears star grew up a fan of Disney’s work himself. He expressed that affection during an interview with Us Weekly and also discussed the impact the TS characters have had on kids. On top of that, though, Allen also shared his desire to see is a “high-end” animated production centered around two beloved characters:

What these characters have done for them is what Mickey and Donald Duck did for me at a certain time in my life. I think it’s time to [do] a high-end Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse [project], because those two were Woody and Buzz for me when I was a kid.

Please, just take my money! I’m a fan of animation in general, but the thought of seeing a major production centered around Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck just sounds like too much fun. Sure, fans of the characters have been satiated in recent years due to the funny TV shorts that have been produced. Yet I’d love to see a full-blown motion picture centered around Mickey and Donald, and it could harken back to the days in which the Odd Couple-type characters headlined their own stories on a more consistent basis.