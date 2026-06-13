I Did Not See Tim Allen Having NSFW Toy Story Memorabilia Around The House, But His Wife Confirms It

There are some celebrity fun facts you expect to hear on a red carpet. Someone kept a costume piece. Someone has a framed poster. Someone’s kid stole a prop from set. What I did not have on my Toy Story 5 bingo card, as the film approaches its release amid the 2026 movie schedule, was Tim Allen apparently owning a profane Buzz Lightyear toy that his wife would very much like to keep hidden away.

Just recently, Entertainment Tonight posted a video from the Toy Story 5 red carpet, where Allen and his wife, Jane Hajduk, were asked whether they had any Toy Story memorabilia around the house that her husband may have taken from set. The answer, it turns out, is yes and no. It's not an item from a set, and it's not exactly the kind of wholesome Pixar keepsake you’d expect from the voice of Buzz Lightyear. In the video below, you can hear Hajduk describe a very NSFW item the long-time Disney collaborator has under lock and key:

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When the interviewer brought up memorabilia, Hajduk immediately made it clear that one Buzz item in particular stands out. She said:

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Yes, yes, yes! There’s a Buzz who doesn’t speak so nicely. Somebody gave him that Buzz.

The Santa Clause franchise star quickly tried to jump in with, “I didn’t…” but Hajduk kept going. She explained that the toy was not sold to the public, and it definitely is not something you’ll see in the Toy Story 5 trailer. Apparently, one of fans’ favorite characters gets a bit naughty, or, as she put it, “Buzz can get a little” inappropriate. The whole exchange had the unmistakable rhythm of a spouse revealing the exact home detail the other spouse was hoping would stay between them.

Allen then clarified the backstory, saying there are actually only two of these not-so-family-friendly Buzz Lightyear figures in existence. According to him, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner has one, and the Galaxy Quest actor made it for Eisner as a birthday joke. The actor explained:

There’s two of them. Michael Eisner has one, and I made it for him as joke for his birthday. And Buzz says a profanity. It’s very odd.

Hajduk’s response was maybe the best part: “And this man loves it.” Of course he does. This is Tim Allen, a comedian whose family-friendly image has always co-existed with a much more adult stand-up sensibility. The man has voiced Buzz Lightyear since the original Toy Story in 1995, but he also made his name at comedy clubs before becoming the star of one of the '90s' biggest sitcoms. The idea of an off-brand, locked-away, cursing Buzz toy living somewhere in the couple's household is both shocking and completely believable.

The Home Improvement veteran seemed to know how weird it sounded, too. He said he loves the toy but keeps it locked up so no one else can hear it, adding that it is “really weird.” Hajduk then shut the whole thing down with a perfect final ruling:

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Not coming out. Staying in the closet.

That is probably for the best. Toy Story is still one of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved family franchises, and Buzz Lightyear yelling profanity around the house is not exactly the kind of tie-in merch you’ll find at Target next to the talking Woody dolls. Still, the story is a hilarious reminder that some of the funniest franchise memorabilia is the stuff fans will never get to buy.

(Image credit: Pixar, Disney)

The NSFW Buzz story also lands at a funny time because Toy Story 5 is already introducing some delightfully strange new characters. As Conan O’Brien’s Toy Story 5 role goes from a pair of pants to something even weirder, the former late-night host voices Smarty Pants, a potty-training toy that eventually became a toilet paper roll.

Allen, meanwhile, is back on the big screen as Buzz alongside the returning Toy Story crew, with the sequel hitting theaters June 19. The movie is expected to continue the franchise’s mix of childhood nostalgia and existential toy dread. And while I’ll admit I have been anti-Toy Story sequels since Toy Story 3’s perfectly emotional ending, it sounds like Toy Story 5 is bringing the goods. The story focuses more on Jessie and her emotional backstory and, based on early reactions, the movie sounds well worth a trip to the cinema.

But when it comes to Buzz Lightyear memorabilia, Allen’s might go to profanity and beyond. It is absolutely not safe for work or for children.