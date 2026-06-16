Reviews For Toys Story 5 Are A Thumbs Up, But Of Course There's One Naysayer
Somebody's got a snake in their boot.
Whether or not you were as hesitant as Tom Hanks about another Toy Story, it’s hard to deny the excitement that a new story featuring Buzz, Woody and Jessie brings. Toy Story 5 is hitting the 2026 movie calendar more than 30 years after the original, and I honestly can’t say I’m surprised that critics are giving the newest installment a big thumbs up. There’s always one detractor, though, isn’t there? Let’s take a look at Toy Story 5 reviews and see what people like (and don’t like) about the animated flick.
The newest chapter sees the return of all of our favorite voices — Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, etc. — as well as some exciting new additions including Conan O’Brien, Greta Lee, Craig Robinson, Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming. The new toys are exciting, as our old friends will see competition from Bonnie’s high-tech devices. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says Toy Story 5 exceeds expectations as a more-than-welcome addition to the franchise:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire grades the movie a B+, boldly calling it the “best Pixar sequel since 1999.” Conan O’Brien’s role voicing the Smarty Pants potty training device is “one of the funniest voice performance roles in Pixar history,” but the movie’s biggest message is one that’s going to affect every parent in the theater. Ehrlich says:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates it 3 stars out of 4, saying Jessie really steps forward into the lead role of this movie, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that’s even more engaging than Woody and Buzz’s battle against the screens back home. This critic also mentions that Conan O’Brien was born to play the role of Smarty Pants, delivering both potty humor and character depth. Overall, it’s another successful outing for Disney/Pixar, Truitt says, writing:
David Rooney of THR says in his Toy Story 5 review that it’s hard to resist the movie’s captivating sweetness as it delivers a message about screentime that can always bear repeating. Rooney writes:
The family friendly film is already Certified Fresh with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. So if you’re wondering what’s going on with that leftover 6%, I present to you Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. His review of Toy Story 5 gives it just 2 out of 5 stars, and the issue seems to be with the redemption of some of the tech toys, as mentioned in the previous review. Bradshaw says:
If you want to form your own opinion on the Toy Story universe’s take on screens vs. physical play, you don’t have to wait long now! The upcoming Disney movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 19. In the meantime you can also catch up on the previous movies in the franchise, which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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