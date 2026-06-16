Reviews For Toys Story 5 Are A Thumbs Up, But Of Course There's One Naysayer

Whether or not you were as hesitant as Tom Hanks about another Toy Story, it’s hard to deny the excitement that a new story featuring Buzz, Woody and Jessie brings. Toy Story 5 is hitting the 2026 movie calendar more than 30 years after the original, and I honestly can’t say I’m surprised that critics are giving the newest installment a big thumbs up. There’s always one detractor, though, isn’t there? Let’s take a look at Toy Story 5 reviews and see what people like (and don’t like) about the animated flick.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The newest chapter sees the return of all of our favorite voices — Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, etc. — as well as some exciting new additions including Conan O’Brien, Greta Lee, Craig Robinson, Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming. The new toys are exciting, as our old friends will see competition from Bonnie’s high-tech devices. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says Toy Story 5 exceeds expectations as a more-than-welcome addition to the franchise:

Toy Story 5 absolutely lives up to that big promise it makes at the beginning. Those emotions you felt way back in 1999 not only come back, but are rewarded and expanded on. It would probably be a good idea to bring some tissues to the theater too because the film does its best to make you cry, just as have in the past. But it’ll also make you cheer, smile, and laugh along the way.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire grades the movie a B+, boldly calling it the “best Pixar sequel since 1999.” Conan O’Brien’s role voicing the Smarty Pants potty training device is “one of the funniest voice performance roles in Pixar history,” but the movie’s biggest message is one that’s going to affect every parent in the theater. Ehrlich says:

The process of Jessie navigating the pros and cons of consumer tech finds this franchise at its best. Her arc builds to a gut-punch almost as strong as the Sarah MacLachlan interlude from the series’ first sequel (even if it doesn’t hold up to the same logical scrutiny), one that hits on the need to be needed in a way that will resonate with parents of even the youngest children.

Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates it 3 stars out of 4, saying Jessie really steps forward into the lead role of this movie, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that’s even more engaging than Woody and Buzz’s battle against the screens back home. This critic also mentions that Conan O’Brien was born to play the role of Smarty Pants, delivering both potty humor and character depth. Overall, it’s another successful outing for Disney/Pixar, Truitt says, writing:

In an era when often more adults collect toys than kids – and original Toy Story fans might relate to Woody's balding plastic noggin – the nostalgia factor of these movies still works, combined here with a smart examination of evolving technology and its effect on children. … Somehow, more than 30 years later, Buzz and Woody haven't worn out their welcome. It also doesn't hurt that Jessie lassos our feelings like never before.

David Rooney of THR says in his Toy Story 5 review that it’s hard to resist the movie’s captivating sweetness as it delivers a message about screentime that can always bear repeating. Rooney writes:

Ultimately, the movie works because it has heart and conviction in the belief that tech toys are not innately bad. They can also serve to bring joy. As the latest model Buzz says: ‘Our mission on this planet is to make a child happy.’ Even Lilypad is given her redemption. But the filmmakers also bring home the point that children need physical interaction and communication with other kids to help them develop and grow, a useful message that’s easy to endorse.

The family friendly film is already Certified Fresh with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. So if you’re wondering what’s going on with that leftover 6%, I present to you Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. His review of Toy Story 5 gives it just 2 out of 5 stars, and the issue seems to be with the redemption of some of the tech toys, as mentioned in the previous review. Bradshaw says:

As a piece of family-entertainment content it has the unblemished sheen of a brand new smartphone. But at heart, it has gone dead. For all the intensive, high-energy creative work that has clearly gone into this film’s every frame, the jeopardy, the novelty, the ideas and the passion are lacking; the crucial Toy Story theme of mortality feels underpowered, and the film even calamitously loses its nerve with its own big idea. … At least Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, the villain from TS3, had the courage of his evil convictions.

If you want to form your own opinion on the Toy Story universe’s take on screens vs. physical play, you don’t have to wait long now! The upcoming Disney movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 19. In the meantime you can also catch up on the previous movies in the franchise, which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.