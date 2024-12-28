As Toy Story 5 Gets Going, Tim Allen Explains Why He Wanted To Play Buzz Lightyear Again

Few characters in animated film history are as iconic as Buzz Lightyear, and it seems fans aren’t the only ones excited about his return. As the upcoming Toy Story 5 moves into production amongst the slate of upcoming Disney movies, Tim Allen, the TS voice cast member behind everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, has opened up about why he was eager to reprise the role. With Disney and Pixar continuing the legacy of the beloved franchise, Allen has assured fans that this next installment will be well worth their while.

In a conversation with Collider, Tim Allen explained why coming back as Buzz wasn’t just another paycheck, but a genuine passion project that started with a fantastic script. It also marks reunion with longtime co-star Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody. While talking about the film's story, the Santa Clause star shared:

It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever.

It's possible that there may be some who are a bit skeptical of a fifth installment in the franchise, especially considering how long this film franchise has run. However, per the Home Improvement alum's comments, it seems that writer/director Andrew Stanton has cracked a story that could grab even the skeptics' attention.

The Galaxy Quest alum also sheds light on what it’s been like to get back into character after so many years. While it wasn’t a seamless process at first, he quickly found his groove—and his enthusiasm for the project only grew stronger. He continued:

It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I’m so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out. I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good.

Everyone has their favorite entry in the Pixar series. If I were to rank the Toy Story movies, the third one would rank the highest. It’s been over a decade since that third film brought what many, like myself, considered a perfect ending to Andy’s story. However, the franchise proved there was more magic left with Toy Story 4. Now, this fifth installment promises to continue exploring new layers for everyone’s favorite sentient T-O-Y-S… children’s playthings! I’m excited to see what the writers have in mind.

Specific plot details remain tightly under wraps, but it was confirmed at Disney's D23 Expo this year that Woody and the gang will be facing off against the rise of electronics. The Last Man Standing star’s excitement about the story is a promising sign that Pixar has recaptured the creative spark that made the earlier films such classics. With the voice talent of Tim Allen and Tom Hanks leading the charge once again, fans can, hopefully, expect a movie that honors its legacy while taking bold new steps forward -- and I’m so here for it.

Stay tuned for more updates on Toy Story 5. In the meantime, why not relive the magic of the first four films? All are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.