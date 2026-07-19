The Odyssey Gives Christopher Nolan His Box Office Crown Back, But Don't Put Toy Story 5 On The Shelf Just Yet

No R-rating nor nearly three-hour runtime could stop Matt Damon and The Odyssey from reigning over the Box Office this weekend. The crown was rightfully returned to Christopher Nolan’s head for his book-to-screen adaptation of the Homer epic. The film defied the limits of experts’ projections to earn $124.5 million in North America over its first three days, becoming the third-best premiere to hit the 2026 movie calendar.

Meanwhile, the family friendly flicks' successes continued to suggest kids (and their adult companions) are escaping the summer heat by hitting the movie theater. Moana took second-place honors, but it was too close to call between Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters, which earned $14.8 million apiece. They may have tied for bronze, but the Disney/Pixar product crossed one big milestone this week and is set to make franchise history in the coming days.

Let’s get into what all of the numbers mean, but first, please take a look at what those numbers are on the Box Office Top 10 list. (* denotes a new release)

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Weekend Box Office: July 17-19, 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND TOTAL DOMESTIC TOTAL LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. The Odyssey* $124,500,000 $124,500,000 N/A 3,919 2. Moana $19,000,000 $82,081,410 1 4,200 3. (tie) Minions & Monsters $14,800,000 $137,584,000 2 3,510 3. (tie) Toy Story 5 $14,800,000 $430,918,566 3 3,400 5. Evil Dead Burn $5,000,000 $24,151,000 4 3,004 6. The Invite $3,905,908 $15,017,888 6 2,110 7. Young Washington $3,678,487 $41,018,236 5 2,275 8. Obsession $2,500,000 $258,491,000 7 1,524 9. Supergirl $1,525,000 $69,957,000 8 1,572 10. Disclosure Day $1,450,000 $114,704,000 9 1,299

The Odyssey Is Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Global Debut

There are several reasons that The Odyssey earning $124.5 million this weekend (per The Numbers) is impressive — beyond the fact that high-end projections were closer to $110 million. For one, it’s the Oscar-winning director’s best three-day domestic premiere since 2012, when The Dark Knight Rises earned $160 million. Globally, it’s his best overall, adding $139.6 million internationally for a worldwide total of $264.1 million.

That massive $250 million budget isn’t looking so insurmountable now, is it? The Odyssey's $264.1 million global debut is better than that of The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million) and 2023’s Oppenheimer ($180 million).

Just how far could this colossal start take Christopher Nolan’s latest? Looking at recent history, Oppenheimer opened in second place to Barbie back in 2023 with a better-than-projected $82 million and stayed in theaters long enough to earn $975 million worldwide. So go, Odysseus, go!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey Had The Best Live-Action Premiere Of 2026 So Far

Another impressive stat about the phenomenally cast epic is that it had the third-highest debut of the year so far, its $124.5 million trailing Toy Story 5’s $159 million and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $131 million. That makes it 2026’s best live-action premiere yet, which is impressive because its R-rating puts an age limit on potential ticket-buyers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we were expecting review-bombing of The Odyssey because of the tweaks Christopher Nolan made to Homer’s classic, audience reaction was as high as you could hope.