See If You Can Ace This Kind Of Hard Independence Day Movie Crossword Puzzle
Welcome to earth!
This weekend is not just any Fourth of July. The U.S. is celebrating its 250th birthday, so I would be remiss if I didn't dedicate this week's movie quiz entirely to a movie that is, well, somewhat connected to the annual holiday. I mean, it's less about the nation's independence as it is about humans trying to survive a global alien invasion, but the days the event takes place and the title of the movie line up, so it counts.
I know I'm not alone in having seen Independence Day countless times since its release in 1996. With that in mind, I tried to make this puzzle just a little bit harder than the usual movie quizzes I do. See how many clues you can solve! And if it's too hard, maybe it's time to revisit the movie. Independence Day is streaming with a Disney+ subscription.
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Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and some great action movies, including Independence Day. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
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