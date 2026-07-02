See If You Can Ace This Kind Of Hard Independence Day Movie Crossword Puzzle

This weekend is not just any Fourth of July. The U.S. is celebrating its 250th birthday, so I would be remiss if I didn't dedicate this week's movie quiz entirely to a movie that is, well, somewhat connected to the annual holiday. I mean, it's less about the nation's independence as it is about humans trying to survive a global alien invasion, but the days the event takes place and the title of the movie line up, so it counts.

I know I'm not alone in having seen Independence Day countless times since its release in 1996. With that in mind, I tried to make this puzzle just a little bit harder than the usual movie quizzes I do. See how many clues you can solve! And if it's too hard, maybe it's time to revisit the movie. Independence Day is streaming with a Disney+ subscription.

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