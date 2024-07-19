Twisters Ending: Loved The Disaster Flick, But I Have One Big Complaint About How The Movie Wraps

Spoilers for Twisters all the way up to its surprising ending can be found in this story. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about the new movie release !

Box office projections for Twisters have it making plenty of money this weekend, and the hopes for the movie are well-deserved. As Twisters reviews note, the movie is a big budget spectacle, and I hope people see it the way it’s meant to be seen: on the big screen. However, as much as I dug the general premise of Twisters and the fun Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones seemed to be having , I do have one complaint about the ending of the movie. Hear me out.

Twisters Does Not End With An Emotional Payoff As Expected

While a good chunk of this excellent action movie is about Edgar Jones’ character Kate reconnecting with her friend Javi (Ramos) after they lost pals and work partners during a tornado, the other huge chunk of this movie is the Kate and Tyler show. Javi brings Kate back into the fold in order to use her smarts and her sixth sense for tracking tornadoes. However, while they are getting down to the work, other tornado chaser Tyler (Powell) and his (seemingly) idiot YouTube pals are shooting fireworks into the twisters. Yes, this is a real plot point, but there’s more to these viral video creators than at first meets the eye.

Tyler is actually a meteorologist and his motivations for running a YouTube account are pure gold, something Kate learns as she gets to know him and the dreams he harbors of saving communities from weather disasters. The two later develop a friendship and a partnership in every sense of the word. Which brings me to my big complaint about Twisters’ ending: The movie cuts out a major kiss between Daisy Edgar Jones’ and Glen Powell’s characters!

How do I know this? First and foremost, the two actors have actually talked about this kiss. During a recent “ Hot Ones ” interview the two spoke about making out for the movie, and Powell confirms they filmed the scene as they joked about the moment:

Edgar-Jones: ‘I’ve had a number of onscreen kisses in my career.’

Powell: ‘Doesn’t make me feel special.’

Edgar-Jones: ‘They all blur into one.’

Powell: ‘Ouch.’

Oh yeah, and then there’s actual footage from people who were at the airport when Twisters was filming, and yes, there was a smoochfest. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones even high-fived when they finished the scene. It’s adorable. Yet the powers that be chose not to use it in the final movie.

Instead, after Kate saves the day, we do get a really cute scene in which Tyler tracks her down at the airport. When an attendant (in a great cameo from Paul Scheer) gets mad at him for trying to park outside the airport – something we all can identify with – he uses the tool to keep his truck weighted down in bad weather to literally screw his vehicle into the concrete, park the truck, and chase Kate down. It’s very cinematic, but in the very final moments all we get is him taking her suitcase, indicating they’ll stick together. A montage during the credits proves this is correct.

Maybe it’s old-fashioned to not end on a big close-up of a kiss. The scene is still impactful without it, and you can tell Kate is going to take a chance on Tyler moving forward. I guess it wasn’t strictly necessary to keep the shot, but goddangit, I wanted it! I wanted that cute-swing-at-the-fences-movie-magic moment and I didn’t get it. And the infuriating thing is I know for a fact the two actors are perfectly capable of onscreen kisses, having engaged in them in projects like Anyone But You, Set It Up, And Normal People. The kiss was intentionally cut.

Is The Movie Setting Up For Twisters 2?

Though no one has confirmed a second movie yet, The last beats, particularly during the credits, make it clear Kate, Javi and Tyler are going to continue their work to try to take down tornadoes in Oklahoma and save lives. Everything's pointing to their being more from this Twisters universe should the movie do well, and perhaps the kiss was simply saved for a second movie?

The move honestly makes me wonder if Twisters 2 is already being planned and will continue a potential romantic arc between the two characters? Maybe we’ll even get a trilogy of movies in which the third movie has Kate and Tyler splitting up and gives them a similar dynamic to the OG cast of Twister, where Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton are exes who decide to work together. That would be a Twister callback that could work swimmingly well.

I’d say that could be a great setup for Twisters 2, actually, but given we haven’t even seen Tyler and Kate kiss yet, I kind of feel like we should have some romantic emotional payoff in a sequel first. One in the form of a giant, emotional, I-can’t-believe-we-just-survived-this sort of bent. A come for the tornado and stay for the kiss sort of deal.

But check it out for yourself and see what you think. Twisters -- which is very much not a sequel to Twister --is in theaters now.