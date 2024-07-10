Glen Powell Missed The Twisters Red Carpet, So Daisy Edgar-Jones And Anthony Ramos Stood Next To His Picture And Roasted The Look On His Face

There's a lot of red carpet photos that come down the movie premiere pipeline each week and most of them are fashion forward and fairly serious. That’s not the case for the Twisters cast, as Daisy Edgar Jones and Anthony Ramos took a break from promoting the flick to poke a little fun at their absent co-star Glen Powell, as well as the memorable poster for the big disaster flick .

Edgar-Jones had someone take a photo of herself and Anthony Ramos recreating their own and Powell’s shocked looks on the poster for the upcoming 2024 movie release , and shared it with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. You can take a look at the fun premiere moment, below.

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy Of Daisy Edgar-Jones)

Powell didn’t attend the Twisters red carpet in Miami, so he missed out on the opportunity to indulge in the fun, but he did respond to Edgar-Jones’ post in the most millennial way possible, by sharing the pic to his stories and adding the time-tested crying-laughing emoji.

It’s really quite a funny poster when you think about the context of how it was created. They were on a set in the middle of nowhere and were getting directions about faking seeing a gargantuan weather disaster in the Oklahoma sky. Pretending you are looking at a tornado when you absolutely aren’t seems like it would be no easy feat, but Ramos and Edgar-Jones just managed it like pros on the red carpet, so maybe it's not as hard as it looks.

Speaking of filming, though, there may not have been real tornadoes, but there were a lot of practical effects the movie used in order to make everything happening in the script feel real when it comes to life onscreen. The cast spoke out at CinemaCon earlier this year and talked about how the movie used a literal jet engine to mimic the effect of a tornado and more. They were “pelted with hay” and “trash” during the course of events, and Powell more recently talked about stuntmen flying on wires and getting dragged across the pool himself more while they were making the film.

I think the thing that's stuck out for me most from this press tour, outside of the impression the stunts were intense was when the actor commented, "Tornadoes aren't tender." For whatever reason, those three words have really garnered excitement in me about what is to come on the big screen.

Hopefully we’ll get some more joke-y moments as the press tour continues for the Universal film. But in the meantime, you won’t have too much longer to wait before Glen Powell gets another chance at a big summer blockbuster following his run in Top Gun: Maverick (and also following his big Anyone But You box office win earlier this year). The flick is officially out in theaters on July 17th, and the Twisters trailer should help you to decide if this one is up your (tornado) alley.

Let the mayhem commence!