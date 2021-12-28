Universal Studios Is Demolishing Some Attractions And Rumors Are Swirling About What Could Replace Them

Universal Studios Orlando is undergoing a lot of changes at the current moment. Whether they’re rumored aspects like potentially removing Brendan Fraser from the queue of Revenge of The Mummy, or the absolutely confirmed Epic Universe third gate expansion , the dust is swirling around the park as we speak. There’s about to be a lot more of that kicking up in the air around those parts, as Universal Studios is demolishing an attraction, and rumors are swirling about what could replace it.

The Universal Studios Orlando Attractions Being Demolished

Just as we’d heard earlier this year, Shrek 4D and its gift shop are officially closing for good as of January 10, 2022. On top of the news that the Fear Factor Live show will not be returning as well , it appears that both of these defunct attractions will be demolished in one way or another, according to the latest scoop from Orlando Park Stop . Though it’s not a total scrap job for both of these soon to be replaced amusements.

According to permit filings cited in this report, Shrek 4D is only going to be a partial demolition, with most of the demo being limited to fixtures and systems installed in the current show building. However, Fear Factor Live’s theater is going to be totally smashed, with the future acting as a blank slate for some lucky attraction. Which leads us to the rumors about what new toys Universal Studios Orlando might be breaking out in place of these departing veterans.

The Rumored Attractions That May Replace Shrek 4D And Fear Factor Live

There couldn’t be a more fitting replacement for Shrek 4D than the Dreamworks Theatre attraction, which is currently up and running in Universal Studios Hollywood. A revolving attraction designed to highlight the IP of the Universal owned studio, it’s one of the two rumored successors to the new construction that will be carried out. Though there are some whispers that Universal Studios Hollywood’s The Secret Life Of Pets: Off The Leash , or even a Minions flavored attraction, might be the new kid in town, according to these very same reports.

Concerning Fear Factor Live’s total demolition, if you guessed that The Wizarding World of Harry Potter might get an expansion in that space, give yourself a Chocolate Frog. It’s a potential plan that makes a lot of sense, as that space is right next to the Diagon Alley experience at Universal Studios Orlando. Men In Black: Alien Attack might want to watch its back, or it could be the next casualty to the ever increasing presence of the Wizarding World.

Naturally, all of these theories are up in the air, as they’re purely rumored. Though it would seem that the speculated ideas for both of these spaces line up with Universal Studios’ current IP playbook, and the spaces in the parks they could potentially inhabit. We’ll just have to wait and see if these prospects become realities, or if something bigger and potentially better rests on the horizon.