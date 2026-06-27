Was Supergirl Hinting At Anything With That A+ Superwoman Bit? We Had To Ask
Let's talk about this nod.
Minor spoilers for Supergirl – which is currently playing in theaters – lie ahead.
For years now, comic book fans have loved the character of Kara Zor-El a.k.a. Supergirl, and understandably so. The character greatly differs from her cousin, Kal-El/Clark Kent (Superman), but they’re similar in that they both have a desire to serve up justice. Something that’s been noted for a while now though, is the fact that Kara’s superhero moniker includes the word “girl,” while Clark’s includes “man.” The term “Superwoman” is mentioned in Kara’s 2026 movie schedule entry, though, and CinemaBlend asked about what that meant.
During Supergirl, Milly Alcock’s Kara and Eve Ridley’s Ruthye Marye Knoll visit the planet Bilquis and, after their arrival, Ruthye questions Kara about her hero name. She questions Kara as to why she’s called “Supergirl” and her cousin is called “Superman,” opining that it would make more sense for her to be called “Superwoman.” While speaking to screenwriter Ana Nogueira, CinemaBlend asked about the use of the term “Superwoman” and whether there was ever a time amid development when the film had that title. Nogueira said:
Fans likely know Nogueira is right in that other DC Comics characters have gone by the name Superwoman. For starters, that name belongs to a main member of the Crime Syndicate of America (villainous counterparts of the Justice League from a parallel universe). And, at multiple points in time Lois Lane and Lana Lang took on the mantle of Superwoman after gaining powers. Within the DCU, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane remains a journalist, but it would be cool to see her become a superpowered hero as well.
Personally, I think Kara will keep the name Supergirl in upcoming DC movies, but I could definitely be wrong there. In any case, I like the bit in the Superwoman bit in Kara’s solo film, and CB also asked Nogueira about how she landed on that:
Honestly, I can understand the Never Here alum’s eagerness to confront that question, as it represents a fair point, especially since Kara is over the age of 18. On the topic, Ana Nogueira also added a good point:
By all accounts, Nogueira approaches these DCU characters with a considerable amount of reverence, and she’s been mining the comics for guidance. To that point, she recently spoke about understanding Superman’s powerset and keeping that in mind while crafting her latest screenplay. Nogueira’s going to be spending a lot of time working within this universe, as she’s also writing the Teen Titans movie and penning the script for the Wonder Woman project.
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I love a writer who’s committed to her craft, and I especially love one who’s not afraid of using her work to pose good questions regarding characters. So, even if Kara never becomes Superwoman, fans will always have the reminder that Ana Nogueira, James Gunn and the rest of the DCU team had the self awareness to call out the funny difference in superhero names.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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