I Love DCU Star Milly Alcock’s Take On What Makes Supergirl The ‘Perfect Contrast’ To Superman

Supergirl is set to soar into theaters in just a few weeks, marking yet another installment in the growing DCU. Of course, the film also signifies the first solo outing for Milly Alcock’s Kryptonian superheroine in this particular continuity. Alcock cameos as Kara Zor-El in Superman, and her brief scene quickly nails down how her personality differs from that of her more polished cousin, Kal-El. There are, of course, more factors that make the two powerful beings so different, and I love Alcock’s take on how Kara is a “contrast.”

During the closing moments of Superman, a drunken Kara darts into the Fortress of Solitude to pick up Krypto, who Kal-El has been watching for her. The scene is funny due to Kara’s nonchalant demeanor, but there’s an underlying reason for all that. Milly Alcock recently spoke with Empire Magazine about her upcoming DC movie and laid out the key components of Kara’s personality. After reading Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (which inspired the DC Studios flick), Alcock appreciated the character’s tragic backstory:

I understood at that point that James is trying to do something very different and unexpected with her. She’s such a good contrast to Superman, because she’s a survivor of trauma in the purest sense. I was excited to play someone so beautifully flawed and resilient.

“Trauma” is indeed the key word here and, while it doesn’t define Kara, it is a big part of her and sets her apart from Kal. As laid out in Woman of Tomorrow, Kara witnesses Krypton’s destruction first hand and eventually seeks revenge for the loss of her entire family and civilization. Sure, Kara eventually proves to be a true hero but, unlike the instantly noble Clark, she’s initially driven by rage and personal anguish. I’m so glad Alcock seems to understand how important that part of Kara’s characterization is to her journey.

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Director Craig Gillespie was also drawn to Kara’s tough exterior, as he explained to Empire. That honestly tracks for the man who helmed I, Tonya and Cruella, as those are both stories about layered women who’ve experienced their share of misfortune in life. Interestingly enough, Gillespie shouted out a beloved Marvel movie while explaining why he was so keen to take on his DC gig:

I have a very specific tone I’m attracted to. I always loved the first Iron Man: flawed, complex and conflicted. They sent me the Ana Nogueira script [for Supergirl], and two scenes in, I was like, ‘I’m in.’ It was exactly what I hoped for; it’s all character. She went from an incredibly, incredibly dark scene to this irreverent character scene, all in the first 15 pages. [Supergirl] has got a lot of trauma, a lot of demons; she’s unapologetic. You get to have a character that can be punky and edgy and not take off those rough edges.

Based on the trailers for Supergirl, the eponymous character doesn’t exactly pull her punches as her famous relative would, which should make the story all the more interesting. The film will see Kara, with Krypto in tow, crossing paths with young Ruthye Marye Knoll and joining forces with her to take down the sadistic Krem of the Yellow Hills. Along the way, Kara will also rub shoulders with the eccentric, alien bounty hunter Lobo (played by a committed Jason Momoa).

Kara dwells in a corner of the DCU that’s a bit more precarious than that of David Corenswet’s Kal-El/Clark Kent, which is yet another difference between the two. Still, fans should remember that what aligns the pair is their shared pursuit of justice. I’m eager to see how Milly Alcock’s character takes her steps towards being a true do-gooder when Supergirl opens in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule on June 26. In the meantime, prepare yourself by streaming Superman with an HBO Max subscription.