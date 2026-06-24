The One Piece Of Advice David Corenswet Gave Milly Alcock As She Got Ready To ‘Fly’ In Supergirl

With the DCEU behind us, moviegoers are invested in upcoming DC movies, which will expand co-CEO James Gunn's newly formed shared universe. The first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters, with James Gunn's Superman being the debut movie. That blockbuster introduced David Corenswet's title character, and also featured a cameo by Milly Alcock's Supergirl. And it turns out that the Hollywood actor offered his onscreen cousin some advice about flying around on wires.

It's still early into the DCU, with Craig Gillespie's Supergirl being the second big screen adventure. Milly Alcock is stepping into the spotlight at Kara Zor-El, and during an interview with ET Corenswet revealed his first impression of the House of the Dragon star. In his words:

She walks into a room and you think, ‘Ah, too cool for school, surely.’ But then she’s very nice and very sweet. Very hardworking.

He's not wrong. Milly Alcock brings a ton of swagger to Kara, even during her brief appearance in Superman. The Supergirl trailer showed her drinking her way through the cosmos, and also kicking ass and taking names. But the first reactions to Supergirl also praised the actress for the heart she brought to the title character.

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Later in the same interview, Corenswet revealed what advice he gave Milly Alcock about being a Kryptonian on the big screen. Rather than it being about character or fame, he spoke to her about the reality of flying on wires during long shooting days. As he told it:

The one piece of advice that I gave to Milly when she asked about flying is that it’s quite painful to fly and you end up with a lot of bumps and bruises. But– you go home very proud of those bumps and bruises.

While superhero actors make flying look easy, the reality of actually filming these sequences is something else entirely. The wires and harnesses needed to take flight are notoriously uncomfortable, and it turns out that it covers actors in bruises as well. This might be a testament to how tight and safe the rigs are, but it doesn't make them any less painful. Suddenly I'm very glad to be firmly on the ground.

Luckily for DC fans, the wait for Supergirl is nearly over. Fans will be able to see Milly Alcock take flight when the movie hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. David Corenswet will also appear as Kal-El, so maybe they'll be able to take to the skies together.